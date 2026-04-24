Christ Mission College

Hosted by

Christ Mission College

About this event

CMC Centennial Celebration Registration

San Antonio

TX, USA

Event Registration
Free

We invite you to be a part of the CMC Centennial Celebration. Registration for the free events is required to ensure seating availability for all registrants.

Family Network Banquet
$35

Enjoy the full program with a meal and exclusive CMC t-shirt.

All sales are final and shirt sizes cannot be changed once purchased.

Thursday, November 12, 2026, 7:00 pm-9:00 pm. Josue Sanchez Tabernacle

Family Network Banquet (Kids)
$25

Registration for kids 4-13 years old. Kids 3 and under eat free.

All sales are final and shirt sizes cannot be changed once purchased.

Thursday, November 12, 2026, 7:00 pm-9:00 pm. Josue Sanchez Tabernacle

Alumni/Partners Gathering
$10

Enjoy a campus tour which includes an overview of the school's history, memorable artifacts, delicious refreshments, and fellowship with alumni/partners.

Thursday, November 12, 2026, 2:00 pm-4:00 pm. CMC Campus.

Add a donation for Christ Mission College

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!