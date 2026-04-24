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About this event
We invite you to be a part of the CMC Centennial Celebration. Registration for the free events is required to ensure seating availability for all registrants.
Enjoy the full program with a meal and exclusive CMC t-shirt.
All sales are final and shirt sizes cannot be changed once purchased.
Thursday, November 12, 2026, 7:00 pm-9:00 pm. Josue Sanchez Tabernacle
Registration for kids 4-13 years old. Kids 3 and under eat free.
All sales are final and shirt sizes cannot be changed once purchased.
Thursday, November 12, 2026, 7:00 pm-9:00 pm. Josue Sanchez Tabernacle
Enjoy a campus tour which includes an overview of the school's history, memorable artifacts, delicious refreshments, and fellowship with alumni/partners.
Thursday, November 12, 2026, 2:00 pm-4:00 pm. CMC Campus.
$
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