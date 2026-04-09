CMC Gala Auction

Any level, any age. Lessons are formatted to each individual and will be scheduled at a mutually convenient time.

As a scholarship student of Leon Fleisher, Mary Jo received her Doctorate of Music from Manhattan School of Music and has over 40 years of teaching experience. Her students have gone on to study music in all the major conservatories such as Juilliard, Manhattan School of Music, Mannes College, Ithaca College, University of Montreal, Vassar College and New England Conservatory. AND her students have gone on to Columbia U., Harvard, Stanford, to study other subjects as well. Music study covers ALL career choices!