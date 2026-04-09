CMC Gala Auction

Starting bid
$100 Gift Card at Maison Pickle Restaurant in the Upper West Side - 2315 Broadway, New York, NY (at W. 84th St.)
https://www.maisonpickle.com/
Maison Pickle is a classic eatery bringing iconic and comforting American favorites. French Dips are our signature dish, but don’t forget about the cocktails. It’s all about the long lunches and late night revelry.
Starting bid
$100 Gift Card at Maison Pickle Restaurant in the Upper West Side - 2315 Broadway, New York, NY (at W. 84th St.)
https://www.maisonpickle.com/ Maison Pickle is a classic eatery bringing iconic and comforting American favorites. French Dips are our signature dish, but don’t forget about the cocktails. It’s all about the long lunches and late night revelry.
Starting bid
The pizzeria is from the same guy behind Super Nice donuts around the corner, and it’s a great cozy option for a casual dinner with a nice glass of wine or a cocktail, with half-curtains across the windows, red brick, and an inviting bar with wooden stools. The pies are classic Neapolitan, and wonderful toppings including a white clam pie with whole clams in the shells, as well as insane chocolate, coconut or carrot cakes, and non-pizza offering such as a brisket-short rib burger, eggplant or chicken parmesan, steak frites, spaghetti and scampi, fish & chips, breakfast pizzas, salads, and more.
Super Nice Pizza
975 Amsterdam Ave
New York, NY 10025
Starting bid
Donated by David Frost, two tickets for "camera seats" at a future performance at the Met Opera. Winner will coordinate with David on which performance the seats are available for. Could it be Macbeth?, Parsifal?, Samson & Delila?, Cosi Fan Tutte?, Manon?, Otello?, La Fanciulla del west?, Silent night? It's a mystery and a surprise! Winner to coordinate with David.
Starting bid
Women's 7 1/2 Men's 5 1/2
Starting bid
Now out of print Lord of the Chords Deluxe Version game with piano storage case/reference and expansions. A puntastic music theory game designed by three musicians who hated music theory and joined forces to fight the forces of boredom with geeky goodness, composer pins, and music fun. Jam-packed game for 2-4 players. Up to Grade 5 ABRSM music theory concepts such as key signatures, chords, time signatures, sight seeing. Over 50 unique action cards that feature music puns, music history, and music concepts. Major Family Fun. Minor Learning. Diminished Boredom. Augmented Pun-damentals.
Starting bid
Any level, any age. Lessons are formatted to each individual and will be scheduled at a mutually convenient time.
As a scholarship student of Leon Fleisher, Mary Jo received her Doctorate of Music from Manhattan School of Music and has over 40 years of teaching experience. Her students have gone on to study music in all the major conservatories such as Juilliard, Manhattan School of Music, Mannes College, Ithaca College, University of Montreal, Vassar College and New England Conservatory. AND her students have gone on to Columbia U., Harvard, Stanford, to study other subjects as well. Music study covers ALL career choices!
Starting bid
Master teacher, Sibylle Johner, will offer three 60-minute cello lessons.
Sibylle received her Doctorate from the Juilliard School and has over 35 years of teaching experience. Her students have gone on to study at the Eastman School of Music, University of Michigan, Manhattan School of Music, Queens College and more. She teaches cello as a "whole child/adult" approach, taking into account the personality and learning style of each student. Your cello playing will be transformed.
Starting bid
Play quartets with the CMC Chamber Music Players! One hour playing the chamber work of your choice. CMC will provide three members of our faculty for you to have an extraordinary experience playing your favorite chamber music. You can choose from flute, oboe. violin, viola, cello and piano. Afterwards enjoy dessert and beverage of your choice.
Starting bid
One hour of pure musical fun playing duets with Artistic Director Mary Jo Pagano. It can be piano duets, violin/piano duos, or any instrument! Will be a ton of fun guaranteed! Meet at Mary Jo’s and you will also be served tea and pastries after the event!
Starting bid
A crafted American vermouth from Klocke Estate in Hudson, New York.
Starting bid
Explore the nave, get a close-up view of the glorious stained-glass windows, walk on a flying buttress, and stand on the Cathedral’s roof with a magnificent view of the city – an exhilarating way to experience the world’s largest cathedral.
All participants must be aged 12 and up. This exciting tour requires the use of many stairs, so please wear comfortable shoes and bring a water bottle!
This prize is redeemable through May, 2027.
Starting bid
Play trios with the CMC Chamber Music Players! One hour playing the chamber work of your choice. CMC will provide two members of our faculty for you to have an extraordinary experience playing your favorite chamber music. You can choose from flute, oboe. violin, viola, cello and piano. Afterwards enjoy dessert and beverage of your choice.
Starting bid
You are bidding on a certificate for a pair of prime tickers that can be redeemed for a performance of the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center 2026-2027 season in Alice Tully Hall.
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