CMCA Trivia Fundraiser @ Kelsey’s Irish Pub

Enjoy the fun in this fundraising event, going head to head with ten trivia teams. We have prices for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners. Best of all, everyone goes home a winner with a $10 Kelsey’s gift card, good to use on your next visit, courtesy of Kelsey’s Pub and the CMCA! There will also be a 50/50 raffle along with a mystery FUNdraising opportunity. We can’t wait to see what weird and wonderful facts you randomly have imbedded in your brain!