Two stylized hands reach towards each other in the foreground, set against a background of swirling colors and celestial imagery, with event details and a logo at the bottom.
Crown Magnolia Court of Georgia

Hosted by

Crown Magnolia Court of Georgia

About this event

CMCGA Coronation 6

1132 Techwood Dr NW

Atlanta, GA 30318, USA

Drag Divine - In/OOT Show
$20

1 Ticket to the OOT Show


TICKETS ARE NON-REFUNDABLE

Coronation 6: A Night of Gods & Monsters (Courtiers)
$100

1 Ticket to the Coronation Ball for courtiers


TICKETS ARE NON-REFUNDABLE

Coronation 6: A Night of Gods & Monsters (Community Members)
$85

1 Ticket to the Coronation Ball for community members


TICKETS ARE NON-REFUNDABLE

Fire & Brimstone Brunch
$40

1 Ticket to the brunch


TICKETS ARE NON-REFUNDABLE

Coronation 6 Weekend Package (U.S.)
$145

1 Ticket to the OOT Show for U.S. attendees

1 Ticket to the Coronation Ball for U.S. attendees

1 Ticket to the brunch for U.S. attendees


TICKETS ARE NON-REFUNDABLE

Coronation 6 Weekend Package (Canadian)
$120

1 Ticket to the OOT Show for Canadian attendees

1 Ticket to the Coronation Ball for Canadian attendees

1 Ticket to the brunch for Canadian attendees


TICKETS ARE NON-REFUNDABLE

Add a donation for Crown Magnolia Court of Georgia

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!