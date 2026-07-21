CMCGA Coronation 6

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About this event
1 Ticket to the OOT Show
TICKETS ARE NON-REFUNDABLE
1 Ticket to the Coronation Ball for courtiers
TICKETS ARE NON-REFUNDABLE
1 Ticket to the Coronation Ball for community members
TICKETS ARE NON-REFUNDABLE
1 Ticket to the brunch
TICKETS ARE NON-REFUNDABLE
1 Ticket to the OOT Show for U.S. attendees
1 Ticket to the Coronation Ball for U.S. attendees
1 Ticket to the brunch for U.S. attendees
TICKETS ARE NON-REFUNDABLE
1 Ticket to the OOT Show for Canadian attendees
1 Ticket to the Coronation Ball for Canadian attendees
1 Ticket to the brunch for Canadian attendees
TICKETS ARE NON-REFUNDABLE
$
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