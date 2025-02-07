CMF 2025 Wicked in Oz Grand Gala

VIP Admission - Front of line. Meet and Greet with Performers.
VIP Admission - Front of line. Meet and Greet with Performers.
Bronze Sponsor Level
$250
Sponsor - VIP Admission - Front of line - 1 Tickets to CMF Gala ($50 value) Plus additional Donation to CMF. Verbal Recognition at Gala and Social Media. Meet and Greet with Performers.
Sponsor - VIP Admission - Front of line - 1 Tickets to CMF Gala ($50 value) Plus additional Donation to CMF. Verbal Recognition at Gala and Social Media. Meet and Greet with Performers.
Silver Sponsor Level
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Sponsor VIP Admission - Front of line - 2 Tickets to CMF Gala Plus additional donation to CMF. Verbal Recognition at Gala, Social Media, and Small Logo on website. Meet and Greet with Performers.
Sponsor VIP Admission - Front of line - 2 Tickets to CMF Gala Plus additional donation to CMF. Verbal Recognition at Gala, Social Media, and Small Logo on website. Meet and Greet with Performers.
Gold Sponsor Level
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Sponsor VIP Admission - Front of line - 4 ($600 value) Tickets to CMF Gala - Plus additional donation to CMF. Verbal Recognition at Gala, Social Media, and Medium Logo on website. 1/4 Page Ad in booklet. Meet and Greet with Performers & Board of Directors.
Sponsor VIP Admission - Front of line - 4 ($600 value) Tickets to CMF Gala - Plus additional donation to CMF. Verbal Recognition at Gala, Social Media, and Medium Logo on website. 1/4 Page Ad in booklet. Meet and Greet with Performers & Board of Directors.
Platinum Sponsor Level
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Sponsor VIP Admission - Front of line - 4 ($600 Value) Tickets to CMF Gala - Plus additional donation to CMF. 1/2 Page Ad in booklet. Verbal Recognition at Gala, Social Media, and Large logo on website. Meet and Greet with Performers & Board of Directors.
Sponsor VIP Admission - Front of line - 4 ($600 Value) Tickets to CMF Gala - Plus additional donation to CMF. 1/2 Page Ad in booklet. Verbal Recognition at Gala, Social Media, and Large logo on website. Meet and Greet with Performers & Board of Directors.
Title Sponsor Level
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
Sponsor VIP Admission - Front of line - 6 VIP Tickets to Gala ($900 Value). Plus additional donation to CMF. Full Page Ad in booklet. Verbal recognition at Gala, Social Media and Large logo on website. Meet and Greet with Performers & Board of Directors.
Sponsor VIP Admission - Front of line - 6 VIP Tickets to Gala ($900 Value). Plus additional donation to CMF. Full Page Ad in booklet. Verbal recognition at Gala, Social Media and Large logo on website. Meet and Greet with Performers & Board of Directors.
Grand Gala Experience Raffle
$1,200
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Ultimate VIP CMF Gala Night Out Raffle Package
Total Value: Over $1200
Luxury Stay at the AC Hotel Midtown
Overnight stay for two in a premium room
Hotel valet parking included
Breakfast for two at the hotel the next morning
Late 4 PM checkout
A special welcome amenity in-room upon arrival
Pre Gala Hair and Makeup
At Wedded Kiss Downtown Studio
🚗 $50 Uber Voucher
For safe and stylish transport to the event
2 VIP Tickets to CMF Grand Wicked in OZ Gala ($300 dollar value)
Includes:
VIP Entry
Meet and Greet with Performers
VIP Lounge Access with VIP Only Exclusives
Ultimate VIP CMF Gala Night Out Raffle Package
Total Value: Over $1200
Luxury Stay at the AC Hotel Midtown
Overnight stay for two in a premium room
Hotel valet parking included
Breakfast for two at the hotel the next morning
Late 4 PM checkout
A special welcome amenity in-room upon arrival
Pre Gala Hair and Makeup
At Wedded Kiss Downtown Studio
🚗 $50 Uber Voucher
For safe and stylish transport to the event
2 VIP Tickets to CMF Grand Wicked in OZ Gala ($300 dollar value)
Includes:
VIP Entry
Meet and Greet with Performers
VIP Lounge Access with VIP Only Exclusives
Add a donation for The Crape Myrtle Festival Incorporated
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!