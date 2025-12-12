Construct My Future

CMF Rodeo - Tulsa - March 2026

3 S Mission St

Sapulpa, OK 74066, USA

Industry Partners
$300

Come connect with motivated young talent.


Set up, organize and manage an interactive booth designed to engage students and showcase job opportunities within your company or the construction industry.


Duties include coordinating hands-on activities, ensuring all equipment is functional and safe, mock interview panels and interacting with students to provide information and answer questions.

Schools
Free
This is a group ticket, it includes 30 tickets

Come connect with Industry Professionals as you gear up for your future.


School groups will be placed into mock interview panels where they will meet with each Industry Partner to engage in Q&A discussions about opportunities within their company. After the discussion groups we will break into lunch before letting you explore all the hands-on opportunities the Partners have provided.

Lunch Sponsorship
$1,500

You will be helping to provide lunch for all the students, volunteers and industry partners. Your sponsorship will come with special recognition at the event.

Headline Sponsor
$2,500

Your company sponsorship will headline the entire event.

Construct My Future Donation
$100

Your donations are key to us putting on these events and for our Internship Program. Thank you for your support.

