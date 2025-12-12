CMF Rodeo - Tulsa - March 2026

Hosted by
About this event
Come connect with motivated young talent.
Set up, organize and manage an interactive booth designed to engage students and showcase job opportunities within your company or the construction industry.
Duties include coordinating hands-on activities, ensuring all equipment is functional and safe, mock interview panels and interacting with students to provide information and answer questions.
Come connect with Industry Professionals as you gear up for your future.
School groups will be placed into mock interview panels where they will meet with each Industry Partner to engage in Q&A discussions about opportunities within their company. After the discussion groups we will break into lunch before letting you explore all the hands-on opportunities the Partners have provided.
You will be helping to provide lunch for all the students, volunteers and industry partners. Your sponsorship will come with special recognition at the event.
Your company sponsorship will headline the entire event.
Your donations are key to us putting on these events and for our Internship Program. Thank you for your support.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!