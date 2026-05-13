Citizens Moving Forward Inc

Hosted by

Citizens Moving Forward Inc

About this event

CMF's First Annual Golf Tournament

Crestview Country Club

4927 Antioch Rd, Crestview, FL 32536, USA

Sponsorship Level - Gold
$1,000

Company Logo sign posted along the golf course driveway entrance; Hole sponsorship sign posted on a premium hole of your choice; Company Name & Logo listed on golf tournament advertisements; Company Logo on the CMF's Website; Foursome admission to the Golf Tournament ($400 value)

Sponsorship Level -- Silver
$500

Hole Sponsorship sign; Company name and logo on CMF's Website; Two Golfers included in a foursome ($200 value)

Sponsorship Level - Bronze
$250

Hole sponsorship sign; Name and logo on CMF's Website

Hole/Tee Box Sponsor
$100

Hole or Tee Box Sponsorship Sign

Gift Items Donations
Free

Items than can be added to Door Prize Bags to be distributed to each golfer; Items to contribute to our raffle table prizes (include business hats, shirts, cups, bags, etc.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!