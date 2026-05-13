CMF's First Annual Golf Tournament

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About this event
Company Logo sign posted along the golf course driveway entrance; Hole sponsorship sign posted on a premium hole of your choice; Company Name & Logo listed on golf tournament advertisements; Company Logo on the CMF's Website; Foursome admission to the Golf Tournament ($400 value)
Hole Sponsorship sign; Company name and logo on CMF's Website; Two Golfers included in a foursome ($200 value)
Hole sponsorship sign; Name and logo on CMF's Website
Hole or Tee Box Sponsorship Sign
Items than can be added to Door Prize Bags to be distributed to each golfer; Items to contribute to our raffle table prizes (include business hats, shirts, cups, bags, etc.
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