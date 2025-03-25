CMI Turns 60!

22 Industrial Park Blvd

Winona, MS 38967, USA

Full-Page Ad
$100
Premier placement in the event program and digital promotions.
Half-Page Ad
$50
High-visibility space in the program and digital promotions.
Quarter-Page Ad
$25
Great exposure at an affordable price.
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing