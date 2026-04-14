CMMG $1600 Gift Certificate Raffle

Don’t miss your chance to win a $1,600 gift certificate to CMMG in Boonville, Missouri! Only 50 tickets will be sold, giving you great odds at an incredible prize.
🎟 Details:
- Only 50 raffle tickets available
- Winner receives a $1,600 CMMG gift certificate
- Drawing will take place on Saturday, April 18 at the Citadel Christian Academy Annual Banquet
- You do NOT need to be present to win
If all 50 tickets are not sold in advance, the remaining tickets will be available for purchase at the banquet.
🍽 Interested in attending the banquet?
The evening will include:
- A catered supper provided by Route Z
- Live and silent auctions
- Fun games with prizes
Please note: A separate banquet ticket is required to attend the event.
Thank you for supporting Citadel Christian Academy—we wish you the best of luck!
Don’t miss your chance to win a $1,600 gift certificate to CMMG in Boonville, Missouri! Only 50 tickets will be sold, giving you great odds at an incredible prize.
🎟 Details:
- Only 50 raffle tickets available
- Winner receives a $1,600 CMMG gift certificate
- Drawing will take place on Saturday, April 18 at the Citadel Christian Academy Annual Banquet
- You do NOT need to be present to win
If all 50 tickets are not sold in advance, the remaining tickets will be available for purchase at the banquet.
🍽 Interested in attending the banquet?
The evening will include:
- A catered supper provided by Route Z
- Live and silent auctions
- Fun games with prizes
Please note: A separate banquet ticket is required to attend the event.
Thank you for supporting Citadel Christian Academy—we wish you the best of luck!