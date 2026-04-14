CMMG $1600 Gift Certificate Raffle

Don’t miss your chance to win a $1,600 gift certificate to CMMG in Boonville, Missouri! Only 50 tickets will be sold, giving you great odds at an incredible prize.

🎟 Details:

Only 50 raffle tickets available

Winner receives a $1,600 CMMG gift certificate

Drawing will take place on Saturday, April 18 at the Citadel Christian Academy Annual Banquet

You do NOT need to be present to win

If all 50 tickets are not sold in advance, the remaining tickets will be available for purchase at the banquet.

🍽 Interested in attending the banquet?

The evening will include:

A catered supper provided by Route Z

Live and silent auctions

Fun games with prizes

Please note: A separate banquet ticket is required to attend the event.

Thank you for supporting Citadel Christian Academy—we wish you the best of luck!