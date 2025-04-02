CMMI Holy Convocation 2025

Come discover the vision behind Christian Mission Ministry International at our Informational Reception. This gathering is designed to introduce pastors, leaders, and Kingdom-minded believers to the mission, structure, and opportunities within CMMI. Learn how you can connect, collaborate, and grow with a movement committed to spiritual growth, unity, and community transformation.
Light refreshments will be served. All are welcome!
Mission First Luncheon
$25
Join us for a powerful time of connection and inspiration as we focus on the heart of our global mission. Over lunch, Bishop Jawwad J. Love will share a stirring word and cast vision for how CMMI is equipping leaders and transforming communities in this Extended Season. Don’t miss this opportunity to be refreshed and re-fired for Kingdom work!
Plenary Session I: Morning Session
Free
Plenary Session I: “Stepping Into the Extended Season”
This session will empower leaders to recognize and respond to the divine acceleration happening in this moment. Discover how to align your leadership, ministry, and mission with what God is doing now—not by might, nor by power, but by His Spirit.
Plenary Session II – Afternoon Session
Free
Plenary Session II – “Moving Beyond Limits in the Extended Season”
This session challenges leaders to break out of restrictive mindsets and ministry models. Learn how to lead with boldness, innovate with faith, and move beyond what was into what can be—because in the Extended Season, limitless is the new standard.
