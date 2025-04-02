CMMI Holy Convocation 2025

Come discover the vision behind Christian Mission Ministry International at our Informational Reception. This gathering is designed to introduce pastors, leaders, and Kingdom-minded believers to the mission, structure, and opportunities within CMMI. Learn how you can connect, collaborate, and grow with a movement committed to spiritual growth, unity, and community transformation. Light refreshments will be served. All are welcome!

Come discover the vision behind Christian Mission Ministry International at our Informational Reception. This gathering is designed to introduce pastors, leaders, and Kingdom-minded believers to the mission, structure, and opportunities within CMMI. Learn how you can connect, collaborate, and grow with a movement committed to spiritual growth, unity, and community transformation. Light refreshments will be served. All are welcome!

More details...