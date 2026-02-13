Caribbean Medical Mission of NJ

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Caribbean Medical Mission of NJ

About this event

CMM's 2026 Fourth Annual Golf for a Cause

1013 US-1

Edison, NJ 08817, USA

Golf for a Cause
$75
Sponsor Odasis Rutgers Rising Star Student
$75

Rutgers University office for Diversity and Academic Success in the Sciences (ODASIS) aims to minimize the achievement gap in professional education as well as create a highly qualified and diverse workforce. Theses students work hard in their academic studies and are our future Leaders. We celebrate their achievement and give them our support through networking with professionals and mentorship

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