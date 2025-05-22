CMPASC Gift Shop 2025

Birdhouse
$85

Made by Jack Riehl

Book - Archie, The Monarch Butterfly
$10

By Lucy Jerue, Illustrated By Bonnie Cavalier

Calendar - 2024
$5

Features photography by Dennis Flanagan

Calendar - 2025
$20
CMPSC - Crewneck Sweatshirt
$50

By Flying Fish Studio. Available in gray.

CMPSC - Kids Tee
$20

By Flying Fish Studio. Available in white and navy.

CMPSC - Long Sleeve Tee
$30

By Flying Fish Studio. Available in white and navy.

CMPSC - Short Sleeve Tee
$26

By Flying Fish Studio. Available in white and navy.

CMPSC - Short Sleeve V-Neck Tee
$28

By Flying Fish Studio. Available in white and navy.

CMPSC - Zip Up Sweatshirt
$50

By Flying Fish Studio. Available in gray.

Conscious Step - Protect Bald Eagles Socks
$17

Size Small

Conscious Step - Protect Bald Eagles Socks
$17

Size Medium

Conscious Step - Protect Bees Socks
$17

Size Small

Conscious Step - Protect Bees Socks
$17

Size Medium

Conscious Step - Protect Butterflies Socks
$17

Size Small

Conscious Step - Protect Butterflies Socks
$17

Size Medium

Conscious Step - Protect Dolphins Ankle Socks
$15

Size Small

Conscious Step - Protect Dolphins Ankle Socks
$15

Size Medium

Conscious Step - Protect Dolphins Socks
$17

Size Small

Conscious Step - Protect Dolphins Socks
$17

Size Medium

Conscious Step - Protect Hummingbirds Socks
$17

Size Small

Conscious Step - Protect Hummingbirds Socks
$17

Size Medium

Conscious Step - Protect Ladybugs Socks
$17

Size Small

Conscious Step - Protect Ladybugs - Socks
$17

Size Medium

Conscious Step - Protect Oceans Kids Socks
$14
Conscious Step - Protect Owls Ankle Socks
$15

Size Small

Conscious Step - Protect Owls Ankle Socks
$15

Size Medium

Conscious Step - Protect Sharks Kids Socks
$14

Kids 7-10 Y

Conscious Step - Protect Sharks Socks
$17

Size Small

Conscious Step - Protect Tropical Rainforests Socks
$17

Size Small; Snake-Patterned

Dangle Earrings - Bats - Silver
$20
Dangle Earrings - Bees - Silver
$20
Dangle Earrings - Butterflies - Gold
$20
Dangle Earrings - Butterflies - Silver
$20
Dangle Earrings - Dragonflies - Silver
$20
Dangle Earrings - Feathers - Gold
$20
Dangle Earrings - Feathers - Silver
$20
Dangle Earrings - Horseshoe Crabs - Gold
$20
Dangle Earrings - Horseshoe Crabs - Silver
$20
Dangle Earrings - Ladybugs - Silver
$20
Dangle Earrings - Sand Dollars - Silver
$20
Dangle Earrings - Sea Turtles - Silver
$20
Dangle Earrings - Whale Tails - Gold
$20
Dangle Earrings - Whale Tails - Silver
$20
Ecouniverse - American Kestrel Hat
$28
Ecouniverse - Bald Eagle Hat
$28
Ecouniverse - Barn Owl Hat
$28
Ecouniverse - Belted Kingfisher Hat
$28
Ecouniverse - Box Turtle Hat
$28
Ecouniverse - Bull Shark Hat
$28
Ecouniverse - Bumblebee Hat
$28
Ecouniverse - Cedar Waxwing Hat
$28
Ecouniverse - Diamondback Terrapin Hat
$28
Ecouniverse - Dragonfly Hat
$28
CMPASC T-Shirt - Gray
$26
Ecouniverse - Great Blue Heron Hat
$28
Ecouniverse - Great Horned Owl Hat
$28
Ecouniverse - Ladybug Hat
$28
Ecouniverse - Luna Moth Hat
$28
Ecouniverse - Monarch Butterfly Hat
$28
Ecouniverse - Osprey Hat
$28
Ecouniverse - Peregrine Falcon Hat
$28
Ecouniverse - Piping Plover Hat
$28
Ecouniverse - Robin Hat
$28
Ecouniverse - Red-Tailed Hawk Hat
$28
Ecouniverse - Ruby-Throated Humming Bird Hat
$28
Ecouniverse - Swallowtail Butterfly Hat
$28
Ecouniverse - Wood Duck Hat
$28
Fahlo Bracelet - Dolphin
$18

Bracelet that comes with the tracking information for a dolphin. Comes in Aqua Blue, Coastal Blue, Coral Reef Violet, Echo Purple, Lava Stone, Sky Stone, and White Howlite.

Fahlo Bracelet - Manatee
$18

Bracelet that comes with tracking information for a manatee. Comes in Aqua Blue and Seagrass.

Fahlo Bracelet - Seal
$18

Bracelet that comes with the tracking information for a seal. Comes in Coral Reef Violet and Sky Stone.

Fahlo Bracelet - Sea Turtle
$18

Bracelet that comes with the tracking information for a sea turtle. Comes in Aqua Blue, Coral Reef Pink, Coral Reef Violet, Dune, Crystal Blue, Lava Stone, Sky Stone, and White Howlite.

Fahlo Bracelet - Shark
$18

Bracelet that comes with the tracking information for a shark. Comes in Coral Reef Pink, Coral Reef Violet, Deep Blue, Dune, Lava Stone, Ocelli Stone, and Seafoam.

Fahlo Bracelet - Whale Shark
$18

Bracelet that comes with tracking information for a whale shark. Comes in Deep Blue, Deep Purple, Ocelli Stone, and Sky Stone.

Foot Traffic - Bird Nerd Socks
$12
Foot Traffic - Butterfly Socks
$12
Foot Traffic - Eagle Socks
$12
Foot Traffic - Planets Socks
$12
Necklace - Horseshoe Crab - Gold
$30
Necklace - Horseshoe Crab - Silver
$30
Necklace - Whale Tale - Gold
$30
Necklace - Whale Tale - Silver
$30
Project Monarch - Long Sleeve
$30

Available in white.

Fahlo - Whale Bracelet
$18
Project Monarch - Short Sleeve - Back Logo
$26

Available in beige.

Project Monarch - Short Sleeve - Front Logo
$26

Available in light blue.

Seed Cards
$4
Stickers - CMPASC Logo
$1
Stickers - Monarch Butterflies
$5
Stud Earrings - Dragonflies - Silver
$16
Stud Earrings - Dolphins - Silver
$16
Stud Earrings - Feathers - Silver
$16
Stud Earrings - Horseshoe Crabs - Gold
$16
Stud Earrings - Horseshoe Crabs - Silver
$16
Stud Earrings - Humpback Whales - Silver
$16
Stud Earrings - Owls - Silver
$16
Stud Earrings - Seagulls - Silver
$16
Tote Bag
$20
CMPASC Crop Top
$23
CMPASC Tank Top
$23
CMPASC Logo Sweatshirt
$50
CMPASC V-Neck - Navy
$28
CMPASC V-Neck - Maroon
$28
CMPASC T-Shirt - Light Blue
$26
CMPASC T-Shirt - Maroon
$26
