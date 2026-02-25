CMS After School Enrichment - 26 Spring Sessions

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Join us for a fun and creative after-school adventure with Ms. Tory! Each week, students will gather to listen to a story, enjoy a snack, and then create a hands-on craft inspired by the book we read together.
From colorful watercolor paintings to clay creations and popsicle-stick masterpieces, students will explore a variety of materials and techniques while bringing stories to life through art.
🗓 Dates: 5/5, 5/12, 5/19, 5/26
⏰ Time: 3:30–5:00 PM
✨ Open to grades K–3
Join us for a hands-on outdoor club where we will learn how to grow vegetables like green beans and peas from seed to harvest! We’ll paint flower pots, create decorative garden stones, and help care for our school garden this spring. This club blends creativity, responsibility, and a love for nature as we watch our hard work grow!
🗓 Dates: 5/7, 5/14, 5/21, 5/28
⏰ Time: 3:30–5:00 PM
✨ Open to grades K–4
Come learn sign language in a fun and creative way. As a whole group, we will learn basic vocabulary in sign language. You will join a group, in your group you will select a song. We will learn the signs to the lyrics. Your group will choreograph a performance including signs & dance.
🗓 Dates: Wednesdays (6 weeks)
⏰ Time: 3:30–5:00 PM
✨ Open to grades 5–8
Join Tinker Club to dive into the exciting world of 3D design and printing with Mr. Andersen! Students will use a variety of apps to create their own 3D models, explore how designs come to life, and bring their ideas into the real world through 3D printing.
This hands-on program encourages problem-solving, creativity, and imagination as students push boundaries, experiment with design, and explore just how far their ideas can go.
🗓 Dates: Wednesdays
⏰ Time: 3:30–5:00 PM
✨ Open to grades 5–8
Join us for an "unplugged" adventure where students in grades 3–6 gather to explore everything from Pokémon battles to collaborative strategy games. Our club focuses on building a welcoming community where you can learn new skills, share your favorite hobbies, and make lasting friendships in a relaxed, social environment. Whether you’re a seasoned pro or brand new to the table, there’s always a seat for you to join the fun!
🗓 Dates: Wednesdays
⏰ Time: 3:30–4:30 PM
✨ Open to grades 3–6
In this after-school program, students will strengthen their math skills through creative problem-solving, collaboration, and teamwork with Mr. Farley. Math Olympiad encourages students to think critically and creatively as they tackle challenging, non-standard math problems in a supportive group setting.
This program is designed to foster a love of mathematics, build confidence, and help students develop flexible thinking strategies that go beyond traditional classroom math.
🗓 Dates: Tuesdays
⏰ Time: 3:30–4:30 PM
✨ Open to grades 4–6. Perfect for students who enjoy a challenge!
🎲🐉 Dungeons & Dragons Club with Ms. Beratis (Grades 5–8)
Step into a world of adventure, strategy, and storytelling with Dungeons & Dragons Club! Guided by Ms. Beratis, students will explore the exciting world of roleplaying as they create unique characters, embark on epic quests, and work together to overcome challenges.
Through collaborative gameplay inspired by the Dungeons & Dragons roleplaying game, students will build confidence, strengthen critical-thinking skills, and practice perseverance — all while having an absolute blast. No prior D&D experience is needed! Students will learn the basics of gameplay, character development, and teamwork. All they need is imagination and a willingness to collaborate.
🗓 Dates: Wednesdays
⏰ Time: 3:30–5:00 PM
✨ Open to grades 5–8
Let the adventure begin! 🐲✨
🧱⚙️ Lego Gadgets with Mr. Andersen (Grades 4–8)
Get ready to build, experiment, and invent in Lego Gadgets with Mr. Andersen! Students will use LEGO components to design and construct creative gadgets, machines, and moving builds while exploring the basics of engineering and problem-solving.
Through hands-on challenges and collaborative projects, students will learn how simple machines work, test their designs, and refine their ideas to make them stronger, faster, or more efficient. This club encourages creativity, teamwork, and out-of-the-box thinking — all while having a ton of fun building!
No prior experience is needed — just imagination, curiosity, and a love of LEGO.
🗓 Dates: TBD
⏰ Time: 3:30–5:00 PM
✨ Open to grades 4–8
Let’s build something amazing! 🚀
🎀🧁 Fancy Nancy & Pinkalicious Fun with Ms. G (Grades K–2)
Calling all friends who love all things fancy and pink! Join Ms. G for a delightful hour of stories, sparkle, and sweet fun inspired by Fancy Nancy and Pinkalicious.
Students will enjoy charming tea parties — complete with dress-up hats, necklaces, and cupcakes — while listening to beloved stories that help build literacy and expand vocabulary. Each session will also include a creative craft connected to the story, bringing the characters and themes to life in a hands-on way.
This imaginative club encourages reading confidence, creativity, and social connection — all wrapped up in a little extra fancy fun!
🗓 Dates: Thursdays
⏰ Time: 3:30–4:30 PM
✨ Open to grades K–2
Get ready to think pink and feel fancy! 💕✨
🎨📚 Arts & Crafts Fun with Ms. G (Grades 2–4)
Get ready for a creative afternoon filled with stories, crafts, and tasty treats! In Arts & Crafts Fun with Ms. G, students will enjoy a lively read-aloud each week and then bring the story to life through hands-on activities.
Students will alternate weekly between creating themed crafts and preparing simple, healthy snacks inspired by the book. This engaging club helps strengthen listening skills, spark creativity, and encourage connections between stories and real-world experiences — all in a fun, supportive environment.
Perfect for students who love to create, explore, and try new things!
🗓 Dates: Wednesdays
⏰ Time: 3:30–4:30 PM
✨ Open to grades 2–4
Let’s read, create, and snack our way through great stories! 🌟
🚌🔬 STEAM Magic School Bus Fun with Ms. G (Grades 3–5)
All aboard for a wild ride of discovery! Join Ms. G for STEAM Magic School Bus Fun, where students will dive into exciting Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math activities inspired by The Magic School Bus books and TV episodes.
Each week, students will explore a featured story or episode and then jump into hands-on STEAM projects that bring the learning to life. From science experiments to creative art connections, this club encourages curiosity, critical thinking, and real-world problem-solving — all while making meaningful connections to what they’re learning in school.
Perfect for curious minds who love to experiment, explore, and imagine big!
🗓 Dates: Fridays
⏰ Time: 3:30–4:30 PM
✨ Open to grades 3–5
Seatbelts, everyone — it’s going to be a magical ride! 🚀✨
Get ready to move! In this high-energy, age-appropriate Hip Hop Dance class, students in kindergarten through second grade will be introduced to the basics of hip hop through fun movement, music, and games—and bonus… it’s with Mrs. Scanlan!
Over the course of six weeks, students will learn foundational hip hop steps, practice rhythm and timing, and explore creative movement in a supportive and encouraging environment. The session will wrap up with a special dance performance, where families are invited to cheer on our dancers!
🗓 Dates: 1/20, 1/27, 2/3, 2/10, 2/24, 3/3
⏰ Time: 3:30–5:00 PM
✨ Open to grades K–2. A fun way to build confidence and coordination!
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