CMS After School Enrichment - Winter Sessions

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Join us for a fun and creative after-school adventure with Ms. Tory! Each week, students will gather to listen to a story, enjoy a snack, and then create a hands-on craft inspired by the book we read together.
From colorful watercolor paintings to clay creations and popsicle-stick masterpieces, students will explore a variety of materials and techniques while bringing stories to life through art.
🗓 Dates: 1/21, 1/28, 2/4, 2/13
⏰ Time: 3:30–5:00 PM
✨ Open to grades K–3
Join us each week to learn the timeless art of needlepoint and embroidery with Ms. Tory! Students will begin by sketching their own simple designs, then learn how to stitch and embroider them onto linen and felt using colorful threads and easy-to-learn stitching techniques.
This hands-on program encourages creativity, focus, and fine-motor skills while students create something uniquely their own.
🗓 Dates: 1/22, 1/29, 2/4, 2/12
⏰ Time: 3:30–5:00 PM
✨ Open to grades 4–8
Join us in the CMS Media Lab to explore the exciting world of digital media creation with Mr. Andersen! Students will create videos, slides, and digital posters that highlight CMS activities, heritage months, school announcements, PSAs, sports, and more.
Participants will learn media editing skills, including digital video and audio creation, while building confidence in digital literacy and digital citizenship—all while sharing the love of media and creativity.
🗓 Dates: 1/20, 1/27, 2/3, 2/10, 2/24, 3/3
⏰ Time: 3:30–5:00 PM
✨ Open to grades 6–8
Join Tinker Club to dive into the exciting world of 3D design and printing with Mr. Andersen! Students will use a variety of apps to create their own 3D models, explore how designs come to life, and bring their ideas into the real world through 3D printing.
This hands-on program encourages problem-solving, creativity, and imagination as students push boundaries, experiment with design, and explore just how far their ideas can go.
🗓 Dates: 1/21, 1/28, 2/4, 2/11, 2/25, 3/4
⏰ Time: 3:30–5:00 PM
✨ Open to grades 4–8
Join us for Board Game Club, where strategy, critical thinking, collaboration, and good sportsmanship come together through fun and engaging tabletop games. Students will learn new games, practice problem-solving skills, and enjoy friendly competition in a supportive environment.
No prior experience is needed—just an interest in learning, playing, and having fun together!
🗓 Dates: 1/21, 1/28, 2/4, 2/11, 2/25, 3/4
⏰ Time: 3:30–5:00 PM
✨ Open to grades K–4
Would you like some extra time to practice your band instrument, learn new songs, or get additional help on your current music? Join Afterschool Band with Mr. Nunes and make great music alongside your friends in a fun and supportive environment.
This program is open to students who play a woodwind, brass, or percussion instrument and want to build skills, confidence, and musicianship.
🗓 Dates: 1/22, 1/29, 2/5, 2/12, 2/26, 3/5
⏰ Time: 3:30–5:00 PM
✨ Open to grades 6–8
Need time to catch up or get ahead? Ketchup Time is a supportive after-school program focused on executive functioning (EF) skills, homework completion, and paper and project support.
Students will have guided time to organize assignments, work on current projects, prepare for upcoming deadlines, and build essential skills like planning, time management, and task completion in a calm, structured environment.
🗓 Dates: 1/21, 1/28, 2/4, 2/11, 2/25, 3/4
⏰ Time: 3:30–4:30 PM
✨ Open to grades 6–8
Join us for Reading Rainbow Fan Club, a joyful after-school program that celebrates a love of reading through stories, videos, and art! Each session includes reading books, watching short Reading Rainbow–style clips, and engaging in retell and drawing activities that help students connect with the stories in creative ways.
This program supports early literacy, comprehension, creativity, and imagination in a fun and supportive environment.
🗓 Dates: 1/22, 1/29, 2/5, 2/12, 2/26, 3/5
⏰ Time: 3:30–4:30 PM
✨ Open to grades K–2
Join us for Math Fact Fun, a hands-on after-school program focused on building confidence and fluency with addition, subtraction, multiplication, and division. Students will create make-and-take math activities designed to support skill practice and review in an engaging and interactive way.
This program reinforces math fundamentals while making learning fun, accessible, and stress-free.
🗓 Dates: 1/20, 1/27, 2/3, 2/10, 2/24, 3/3
⏰ Time: 3:30–4:30 PM
✨ Open to grades K–3. A great way to strengthen math skills!
C.M.S. – Connections offers middle school students a fun, welcoming space to grow, unwind, and connect with Nurse Stephanie. Each session includes engaging activities that promote mindfulness and self-care—such as journaling, meditation, and even visits from a pet therapy dog—along with plenty of opportunities to build meaningful connections.
Students will also work on important social and life skills in fun, interactive ways, including topics like eye contact do’s and don’ts, conflict resolution, setting a table, and preparing a simple meal. Guest speakers will join the group to discuss healthy habits, careers, and other real-world topics, and students will collaborate on a community service activity.
This group is a thoughtful mix of learning, creativity, connection, and fun—all designed to strengthen confidence, resilience, leadership, and self-awareness in a supportive environment. Plus… snacks included!
🗓 Dates: 1/20, 1/26, 2/2, 2/9, 2/23, 3/2
⏰ Time: 3:30–5:00 PM
✨ Open to grades 6–8
In this after-school program, students will stretch, breathe, and grow through yoga and mindfulness with Ms. Katy! Each session invites kids to explore fun yoga poses, creative movement, and simple breathing exercises that help build strength, balance, and focus.
Through mindful games, storytelling, and relaxation activities, students will learn tools to calm their minds, manage emotions, and connect more deeply with themselves and others—all in a supportive and welcoming environment.
🗓 Dates: 1/21, 1/28, 2/4, 2/11, 2/25, 3/4
⏰ Time: 3:30–5:00 PM
✨ Open to grades 2–8. A wonderful way to support mind and body!
Join us for a fun and creative winter Art Club with Ms. Dana! Students will explore a variety of art media and seasonal projects in a relaxed, welcoming environment designed to encourage creativity and self-expression.
No prior experience is needed—just bring your imagination, creativity, and a love for making art while having fun with friends!
🗓 Dates: 1/21, 1/28, 2/4, 2/11, 2/25, 3/4
⏰ Time: 3:30–5:00 PM
✨ Open to grades 4–8
In this after-school program, students will strengthen their math skills through creative problem-solving, collaboration, and teamwork with Mr. Farley. Math Olympiad encourages students to think critically and creatively as they tackle challenging, non-standard math problems in a supportive group setting.
This program is designed to foster a love of mathematics, build confidence, and help students develop flexible thinking strategies that go beyond traditional classroom math.
🗓 Dates: 1/20, 1/27, 2/3, 2/10, 2/24, 3/3
⏰ Time: 3:30–4:30 PM
✨ Open to grades 4–6. Perfect for students who enjoy a challenge!
Glow Up Club is a supportive after-school space designed especially for middle schoolers. Each session begins with a Homework Power Hour—complete with music, snacks, and academic support—to help students stay on top of assignments.
After homework time, students will come together for a guided talk circle focused on real-life middle school topics such as stress management, friendships, self-confidence, and navigating middle school life. This program encourages open conversation, connection, and personal growth in a safe, welcoming environment.
🗓 Dates: 1/21, 1/28, 2/4, 2/11, 2/25, 3/4
⏰ Time: 3:30–5:00 PM
✨ Open to grades 7–8. A great mix of support, connection, and growth!
MS Homework Club provides middle school students with a relaxed, supportive after-school space to complete homework, ask questions, and stay organized. With snacks, conversation, and homework help, students can focus while feeling comfortable and supported.
After homework time, students can unwind with card and tabletop games like UNO, building friendships and enjoying downtime in a positive, low-pressure environment.
🗓 Dates: 1/20, 1/27, 2/3, 2/10, 2/24, 3/3
⏰ Time: 3:30–5:00 PM
✨ Open to grades 7–8. A great balance of productivity and fun!
Get ready to move! In this high-energy, age-appropriate Hip Hop Dance class, students in kindergarten through second grade will be introduced to the basics of hip hop through fun movement, music, and games—and bonus… it’s with Mrs. Scanlan!
Over the course of six weeks, students will learn foundational hip hop steps, practice rhythm and timing, and explore creative movement in a supportive and encouraging environment. The session will wrap up with a special dance performance, where families are invited to cheer on our dancers!
🗓 Dates: 1/20, 1/27, 2/3, 2/10, 2/24, 3/3
⏰ Time: 3:30–5:00 PM
✨ Open to grades K–2. A fun way to build confidence and coordination!
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