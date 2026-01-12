CMS After School Enrichment - Winter Sessions

📚🎨 Story & Craft (Grades K–3)

Join us for a fun and creative after-school adventure with Ms. Tory! Each week, students will gather to listen to a story, enjoy a snack, and then create a hands-on craft inspired by the book we read together.

From colorful watercolor paintings to clay creations and popsicle-stick masterpieces, students will explore a variety of materials and techniques while bringing stories to life through art.

🗓 Dates: 1/21, 1/28, 2/4, 2/13

⏰ Time: 3:30–5:00 PM

✨ Open to grades K–3