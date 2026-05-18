CMS Band, Choir, and Musical Theater Awards Banquet

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About this event
Coronado Middle School, 550 F Ave, Coronado, CA 92118, USA
Performers eat for free, please rsvp here for them to receive a meal. If they are NOT eating, please RSVP for them below. Dinner includes slice of pizza, salad, cookie, and drink
Slice of pizza, salad, cookie, and drink
If your performer is attending but NOT eating, please RSVP them here (for number purposes)
If your family member is attending but NOT eating, please RSVP them here (for number purposes)
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