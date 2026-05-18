Hosted by

Coronado Band and Choir Boosters

About this event

CMS Band, Choir, and Musical Theater Awards Banquet

Granzer Hall

Coronado Middle School, 550 F Ave, Coronado, CA 92118, USA

Performer Dinner
Free

Performers eat for free, please rsvp here for them to receive a meal. If they are NOT eating, please RSVP for them below. Dinner includes slice of pizza, salad, cookie, and drink

Family Member Dinner
$10

Slice of pizza, salad, cookie, and drink

Performer Attending-No Meal
Free

If your performer is attending but NOT eating, please RSVP them here (for number purposes)

Family Member Attending-No Meal
Free

If your family member is attending but NOT eating, please RSVP them here (for number purposes)

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