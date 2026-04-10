CMS Presents SpongeBob the Musical!

Take home your very own “Squirrel Friend!” This adorable stuffed squirrel is the perfect way to support our performers and remember the show. A fun keepsake for students, families, and fans alike!



📦 Squirrel Friends will be delivered to your student in school on Friday, April 24th.



💌 Add a personal touch! You’ll have the option to include a special message for your recipient at checkout—perfect for surprising your favorite performer or attendee.