Concord Magnet School PTA (PTSA Connecticut Congress)

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Concord Magnet School PTA (PTSA Connecticut Congress)

About this event

CMS Presents SpongeBob the Musical!

21 Hunters Ln

Norwalk, CT 06850, USA

General Admission
$12

🎟️ General Admission

Enjoy entry to the CMS Musical and experience an unforgettable performance by our talented students! Seating is first come, first served.

Squirrel Gram
$12

Take home your very own “Squirrel Friend!” This adorable stuffed squirrel is the perfect way to support our performers and remember the show. A fun keepsake for students, families, and fans alike!

📦 Squirrel Friends will be delivered to your student in school on Friday, April 24th.

💌 Add a personal touch! You’ll have the option to include a special message for your recipient at checkout—perfect for surprising your favorite performer or attendee.

🧽💛 Sponge Basket Raffle
$2

Treat yourself (or someone special) to the ultimate relaxation bundle! Filled with bath and spa goodies, this basket is perfect for unwinding and a little self-care.

⭐🍿 Star Basket Raffle
$2

Lights, camera, snack time! This movie night basket is packed with popcorn and all the essentials for a cozy night in.

🐿️🔬 Squirrel Basket Raffle
$2

Curious minds will love this one! Featuring fun STEM goodies, a beginner science kit, and other scientific goodies—perfect for hands-on learning and play.

🦀💰 Krab Basket Raffle
$2

A little fun and a little fortune! This basket includes Monopoly, money-themed goodies, and beachy vibes for the ultimate game night meets summer combo.

🧪🌱 Plankton Basket Raffle
$2

Think green! This basket is full of plant-inspired goodies, eco vibes, and a fun robot toy for a little science-meets-nature excitement.

🦑🎭 Squid Basket Raffle
$2

For the theater lover! Enjoy a Broadway-inspired bundle filled with dramatic flair and stage-worthy fun.

🎸⚡ Electric Skate Basket Raffle
$2

Turn up the volume! This music-themed basket is perfect for anyone who loves beats, rhythm, and all things sound.

Concessions – Salty Snacks & Beverages
$1

We’ll have a variety of non-candy options available for just $1 each, including:

• Water, seltzer, and juice
• Chips and salty snacks
Perfect for a quick refresh during the event—stop by and stock up!

Concessions – Sweet Treats
$2

Treat your sweet tooth! 🍭🍪
We’ve got all your favorites in one spot for just $2 each, including:

• Classic candy favorites and sweet treats
• Gummies, chocolates, and more
Krabby Patties (a fan favorite!)
• Fresh baked goods and treats

Perfect for a little sugar boost during the event—stop by and grab your favorites! 😋

Single Flower – SpongeBob Themed
$3

Brighten someone’s day with a fun and thoughtful treat! 🌼
Our single flower wrapped with a SpongeBob-themed ribbon is the perfect little surprise for your favorite performer, student, or guest.

• Colorful flower with themed ribbon
• Great for gifting before or after the show
• A simple, cheerful way to show your support

Grab one (or a few!) and make someone smile for just $3 each 💛

Two Flowers – SpongeBob Themed
$5

Double the flowers, double the smiles! 🌼🌼
Our two-flower bundle wrapped with a SpongeBob-themed ribbon is a fun and thoughtful way to celebrate your favorite performer, student, or guest.

• Two colorful flowers with themed ribbon
• Perfect for an extra special surprise
• A bright and cheerful way to show your support

Grab a bundle and make someone’s day for just $5 💛

Add a donation for Concord Magnet School PTA (PTSA Connecticut Congress)

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