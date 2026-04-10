CMS Presents SpongeBob the Musical!

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About this event
🎟️ General Admission
Enjoy entry to the CMS Musical and experience an unforgettable performance by our talented students! Seating is first come, first served.
Take home your very own “Squirrel Friend!” This adorable stuffed squirrel is the perfect way to support our performers and remember the show. A fun keepsake for students, families, and fans alike!
📦 Squirrel Friends will be delivered to your student in school on Friday, April 24th.
💌 Add a personal touch! You’ll have the option to include a special message for your recipient at checkout—perfect for surprising your favorite performer or attendee.
Treat yourself (or someone special) to the ultimate relaxation bundle! Filled with bath and spa goodies, this basket is perfect for unwinding and a little self-care.
Lights, camera, snack time! This movie night basket is packed with popcorn and all the essentials for a cozy night in.
Curious minds will love this one! Featuring fun STEM goodies, a beginner science kit, and other scientific goodies—perfect for hands-on learning and play.
A little fun and a little fortune! This basket includes Monopoly, money-themed goodies, and beachy vibes for the ultimate game night meets summer combo.
Think green! This basket is full of plant-inspired goodies, eco vibes, and a fun robot toy for a little science-meets-nature excitement.
For the theater lover! Enjoy a Broadway-inspired bundle filled with dramatic flair and stage-worthy fun.
Turn up the volume! This music-themed basket is perfect for anyone who loves beats, rhythm, and all things sound.
We’ll have a variety of non-candy options available for just $1 each, including:
• Water, seltzer, and juice
• Chips and salty snacks
Perfect for a quick refresh during the event—stop by and stock up!
Treat your sweet tooth! 🍭🍪
We’ve got all your favorites in one spot for just $2 each, including:
• Classic candy favorites and sweet treats
• Gummies, chocolates, and more
• Krabby Patties (a fan favorite!)
• Fresh baked goods and treats
Perfect for a little sugar boost during the event—stop by and grab your favorites! 😋
Brighten someone’s day with a fun and thoughtful treat! 🌼
Our single flower wrapped with a SpongeBob-themed ribbon is the perfect little surprise for your favorite performer, student, or guest.
• Colorful flower with themed ribbon
• Great for gifting before or after the show
• A simple, cheerful way to show your support
Grab one (or a few!) and make someone smile for just $3 each 💛
Double the flowers, double the smiles! 🌼🌼
Our two-flower bundle wrapped with a SpongeBob-themed ribbon is a fun and thoughtful way to celebrate your favorite performer, student, or guest.
• Two colorful flowers with themed ribbon
• Perfect for an extra special surprise
• A bright and cheerful way to show your support
Grab a bundle and make someone’s day for just $5 💛
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