CMS PTA Memberships

This membership is just for the FACULTY & STAFF at CMS! You already do so much for our students but we want you to still be involved! 🏫 Help fund field trips, classroom supplies, student events & more for OUR amazing CMS community! 🌟 Every dollar makes a difference — but so does YOUR TIME. Whether you donate, volunteer, or just show up, you’re making CMS stronger! 💪

This membership is just for the FACULTY & STAFF at CMS! You already do so much for our students but we want you to still be involved! 🏫 Help fund field trips, classroom supplies, student events & more for OUR amazing CMS community! 🌟 Every dollar makes a difference — but so does YOUR TIME. Whether you donate, volunteer, or just show up, you’re making CMS stronger! 💪

seeMoreDetailsMobile