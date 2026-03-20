🌸✨ CMS Spring Fling! ✨🌸

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About this event
🎟️ Grab Your FREE Family Ticket!
Reserve just one ticket per family — it covers everyone! On the next page, let us know who’s coming so we can plan for plenty of music, dancing and fun for all. 🎶✨
All children must be accompanied by an adult.
Bringing the whole crew? Preorder a pie (or two!) and skip the cooking! Fresh, hot pizza will be ready to enjoy right at Spring Fling — the perfect way to fuel up before hitting the dance floor. 🎶🍕💃
🍕 Pizza by the Slice!
Just need a quick bite? Grab a slice (or two!) of fresh, delicious pizza and keep the fun going. Perfect for busy families, hungry dancers, and kids who can’t wait to get back to the party! 🎶🍕✨
✊ Enter the Ro Sham Bo Showdown!
Think you’ve got what it takes to be the ultimate champion? Step into the ring and test your skills in our Spring Fling Ro Sham Bo Tournament!
You’ll compete against fellow CMS students for bragging rights, fun, and awesome prizes. It’s fast, it’s exciting, and anyone can win!
👉 One entry per player (3 necklaces) — get ready to rock, paper, scissors your way to victory!
Feeling lucky? Grab a raffle ticket for just $1 and enter for a chance to win!
Every ticket supports CMS PTA programs, events, and enrichment for our students.
Boost your chances and save! Get 6 raffle tickets for just $5 and increase your shot at winning some great prizes.
Every ticket supports CMS PTA programs, events, and enrichment for our students.
More tickets = more chances—thank you for supporting our school community!
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