CNH Children's Fund Online Store

Pictured here is the Men's Royal w/ Classic Navy collar shirt.





This comfortable wrinkle-resistant, easy-care, long-sleeve shirt is made from 4.5‐ounce, 55/45 cotton/poly.



The men’s shirt includes a button-down collar, dyed‐to‐match buttons, left chest pocket, back box pleat and rounded, adjustable cuffs. Colors include Royal/ Classic Navy, Stone, Light Pink, Ultramarine Blue, and Navy/ Light Stone in sizes 6XL.



The women’s shirt includes a traditional, relaxed look with open collar, dyed‐to‐match buttons and adjustable cuffs. Colors include Royal/ Classic Navy, Light Pink, Stone, Ultramarine Blue, and Navy/ Light Stone in sizes 6XL.