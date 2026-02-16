CNN Annual Scholarship & Youth Mentoring 50/50 Raffle 2026 Drawing Friday, May 15, 2026 at 7:00 PM (EST)

Entry into the Chi Nu Nu Chapter Scholarship & Mentoring 50/50 Raffle.

• $20 per ticket

• Must be 18 years or older

• Must be physically located in Maryland at time of purchase

• Online sales only

• Drawing held May 15, 2026

If 200+ tickets are sold:

🥇 $3,000 Grand Prize

🥈 $700 Second Prize

🥉 $300 Third Prize

If fewer than 200 tickets are sold, total prize pool equals 50% of gross ticket sales and prizes will be adjusted proportionally.

All sales final. Void where prohibited by law.