CNN Annual Scholarship & Youth Mentoring 50/50 Raffle 2026 Drawing Friday, May 15, 2026 at 7:00 PM (EST)

About this raffle
Entry into the Chi Nu Nu Chapter Scholarship & Mentoring 50/50 Raffle.
• $20 per ticket
• Must be 18 years or older
• Must be physically located in Maryland at time of purchase
• Online sales only
• Drawing held May 15, 2026
If 200+ tickets are sold:
🥇 $3,000 Grand Prize
🥈 $700 Second Prize
🥉 $300 Third Prize
If fewer than 200 tickets are sold, total prize pool equals 50% of gross ticket sales and prizes will be adjusted proportionally.
All sales final. Void where prohibited by law.
