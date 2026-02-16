Hosted by

CNN Annual Scholarship & Youth Mentoring 50/50 Raffle 2026 Drawing Friday, May 15, 2026 at 7:00 PM (EST)

1 Raffle Ticket – Scholarship & Mentoring 50/50
$20

Entry into the Chi Nu Nu Chapter Scholarship & Mentoring 50/50 Raffle.

• $20 per ticket
• Must be 18 years or older
• Must be physically located in Maryland at time of purchase
• Online sales only
• Drawing held May 15, 2026

If 200+ tickets are sold:
🥇 $3,000 Grand Prize
🥈 $700 Second Prize
🥉 $300 Third Prize

If fewer than 200 tickets are sold, total prize pool equals 50% of gross ticket sales and prizes will be adjusted proportionally.

All sales final. Void where prohibited by law.

