CNS Stars 2026 Bat Bags

Offered by
About this shop
Built to Last: Engineered with the highest quality materials, our products are made to work as hard as you do.
Comfortable Shoulder Straps: Adjustable, padded shoulder straps provide a comfortable way to carry your bag wherever you want to.
Hook and Loop Attachment Strip: Perfect for holding your batting gloves between innings.
Large Volume Main Compartment: Spacious main compartment big enough for additional gear, a laptop or books.
Rugged 1000 Denier Fabric: Made from durable, water-resistant fabric that has a soft, non-abrasive feel.
Vented Shoe Compartment: Keep your dirty, dusty shoes away from other items by storing them in an individual compartment.
Details:
•Rugged 1000 Denier Fabric
•Two Bat Holders for 4 Bats
•Hook and Loop Attachment Strip
•Reinforced handle
•Large Volume Main Compartment
•Vented Shoe Compartments
•Valuables pocket
•Water and abrasion resistant base material
•Dimensions: 23.5" L x 13.5" W x 9.5" H
•Weight: 4.4lbs
Breathable Mesh Straps : Padded and breathable mesh shoulder straps and back paneling.
Cell Phone Pocket: Large fleece lined cell phone pocket and personalization panel.
Large Volume Main Compartment: Spacious main compartment big enough for additional gear, a laptop or books.
Large Volume Shoe Compartment: Constructed with a reinforced screen door mesh opening for breathability.
Neoprene Bat Sleeves :Premium neoprene bat sleeves will protect the barrels of your bats to and from the diamond.
Details:
•Ripstop Nylon Fabric
•Large Volume Main Compartment
•Large Volume Shoe Compartment
•Neoprene Bat Sleeves
•Fits up to 2.75" Barrel Diameter
•Cell Phone Pocket
•J Style Fence Hook
•Breathable Mesh Straps
•Extreme abrasion and water resistant base panel
•Material: Rugged 600 and 420 Denier fabric 100% Polyester
•Dimensions: 13" L x 13" W x 19" H
Built to Last: Engineered with the highest quality materials, our products are made to work as hard as you do.
Comfortable Shoulder Straps: Adjustable, padded shoulder straps provide a comfortable way to carry your bag wherever you want to.
Rugged 1000 Denier Fabric: Made from durable, water-resistant fabric that has a soft, non-abrasive feel.
Shin Guard Sleeves: 2 Collapsible mesh sleeves open up on the side of the bag to store your catcher's shin guards and shut when not needed.
Vented Shoe Compartment: Keep your dirty, dusty shoes away from other items by storing them in an individual compartment.
Details:
•Details: Individual compartment for shoes
•Fixed Center pocket
•Hook and loop attachment strip to hold batting gloves between innings
•Heavy duty zippers and zipper pulls
•2 bat holsters that hold 4 bats
•Material: Rugged 1000 Denier Fabric 100% polyester
•Dimensions: 23.5"x13.5"x9.5
•Weight: 4.2lbs
The Custom Super Pack & Custom Catcher’s Super Pack can be upgraded for $45.
Note:
Super Pack Roller Weight: 8.5lbs
Catcher Super Pack Roller Weight: 7.3lbs
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!