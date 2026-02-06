CNS Stars 2026 Bat Bags

Built to Last: Engineered with the highest quality materials, our products are made to work as hard as you do.

Comfortable Shoulder Straps: Adjustable, padded shoulder straps provide a comfortable way to carry your bag wherever you want to.

Hook and Loop Attachment Strip: Perfect for holding your batting gloves between innings.

Large Volume Main Compartment: Spacious main compartment big enough for additional gear, a laptop or books.

Rugged 1000 Denier Fabric: Made from durable, water-resistant fabric that has a soft, non-abrasive feel.

Vented Shoe Compartment: Keep your dirty, dusty shoes away from other items by storing them in an individual compartment.





Details:

•Rugged 1000 Denier Fabric

•Two Bat Holders for 4 Bats

•Hook and Loop Attachment Strip

•Reinforced handle

•Large Volume Main Compartment

•Vented Shoe Compartments

•Valuables pocket

•Water and abrasion resistant base material

•Dimensions: 23.5" L x 13.5" W x 9.5" H

•Weight: 4.4lbs