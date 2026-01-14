CNS Stars Equipment Store

Rawlings RX2 Helmet with Stars Logo and number





Shine under pressure with the Rawlings RX2® Series Batting Helmet featuring a crisp clear coat gloss finish. This RX2 helmet brings premium looks and top-tier performance to every at-bat, with a smooth one-tone shell that mirrors the style seen across elite levels of play.

Inside, moisture-wicking foam and wrapped jaw pads keep hitters cool, dry, and locked in through long innings. The Game Ready fit ensures comfort from the moment you unbox, while the helmet’s pre-drilled design supports multiple jaw and face guard configurations — including RX2VJAW, RX2WGBB, and RX2WSGB.

Whether you’re outfitting a squad or standing out solo, the Rawlings RX2 Clear Coat Batting Helmet gives you trusted protection and undeniable style at the plate.