CNS Stars Equipment Store

Offered by
About this shop
Rawlings RX2 Helmet with Stars Logo and number
Shine under pressure with the Rawlings RX2® Series Batting Helmet featuring a crisp clear coat gloss finish. This RX2 helmet brings premium looks and top-tier performance to every at-bat, with a smooth one-tone shell that mirrors the style seen across elite levels of play.
Inside, moisture-wicking foam and wrapped jaw pads keep hitters cool, dry, and locked in through long innings. The Game Ready fit ensures comfort from the moment you unbox, while the helmet’s pre-drilled design supports multiple jaw and face guard configurations — including RX2VJAW, RX2WGBB, and RX2WSGB.
Whether you’re outfitting a squad or standing out solo, the Rawlings RX2 Clear Coat Batting Helmet gives you trusted protection and undeniable style at the plate.
Royal Blue Jaw Guard , reversible for use with RX2 Helmet
The Rawlings RX2™ Series Reversible & Adjustable Jaw Guard delivers customized protection that fits your swing. This jaw guard was designed to work seamlessly with all RX2 batting helmets, featuring a reversible configuration that supports both right- and left-handed hitters.
You can fine-tune your flap position with multiple vertical adjustments — high, mid, or low — to get the exact coverage you want without restricting vision or mobility. Its molded, dual-tone finish perfectly matches the RX2 shell paint for a clean, consistent look. Plus, the removable TPU cover hides installation hardware for a polished final appearance. Built for adaptability, protection, and visual appeal, the RX2 Jaw Guard is the perfect add-on for any hitter wearing Rawlings RX2 gear.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!