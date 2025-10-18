CNY Sharks Silent Auction

Stay hydrated and comfortable on every ride with this lightweight, durable CamelBak Classic Lite. Designed with riders in mind, it features an Air Support™ back panel and ventilated harness for maximum breathability, plus body-mapping technology for a comfortable, secure fit.





The included 2-liter reservoir keeps water or sports drink easily within reach using the convenient tube strap, and the adjustable sternum strap ensures a customized fit for every rider. Inside, integrated tool organization keeps small essentials in place, while the light loop lets you add visibility for early-morning or evening rides (light not included).





This pack is perfect for Sharks riders — lightweight, durable, and just the right size for practice and race days.





Color: Gibraltar Navy / Black