CNYSPCA Clambake

About this event
Includes buffet (clams, burgers, hotdogs, chicken, potatoes, salads, and desserts), 2 drink tickets (include alcohol), music, games, and a magician!
Children under 12 include buffet (clams, burgers, hotdogs, chicken, potatoes, salads, and desserts), drinks, music, games, and a magician!
This is a great option for both individuals and organizations! You can have a sign with your logo, a picture of your pet, in memory of a pet, or you can choose to have a picture of a CNYSPCA adoptable animal. Please send your image/logo and text [email protected].
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