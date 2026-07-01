A nautical-themed flyer advertises a clambake for CNYSPCA on Sunday, August 23, 2026, featuring a buffet and ticket prices in the foreground, set against a background of the CNYSPCA and Sharkey's logos.
Central New York Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals

Hosted by

Central New York Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals

About this event

CNYSPCA Clambake

7240 Oswego Rd

Liverpool, NY 13090, USA

Adult Ticket
$75

Includes buffet (clams, burgers, hotdogs, chicken, potatoes, salads, and desserts), 2 drink tickets (include alcohol), music, games, and a magician!

Child Ticket
$30

Children under 12 include buffet (clams, burgers, hotdogs, chicken, potatoes, salads, and desserts), drinks, music, games, and a magician!

Sign Sponsor
$100

This is a great option for both individuals and organizations! You can have a sign with your logo, a picture of your pet, in memory of a pet, or you can choose to have a picture of a CNYSPCA adoptable animal. Please send your image/logo and text [email protected].

Add a donation for Central New York Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals

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