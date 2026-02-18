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Black Diamonds

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CO Black Diamonds Silent Auction

Charcuterie Box item
Charcuterie Box
$75

Starting bid

We’ve paired our handcrafted Summer Sausages with small batch cheeses from Colorado’s only artisanal cheese producer, Rocking W Cheese, to create a collection that celebrates local flavor and craftsmanship.


Value: $150

Donated by Christensen Ranch Beef

Denver Nuggets vs NY Knicks item
Denver Nuggets vs NY Knicks
$100

Starting bid

2 tickets to the Denver Nuggets vs NY Knicks game on Friday, March 6th, 7:00pm. Plus parking pass!


Value: $200

Donated by Trujillo Family

John Lynch Signed Helmet item
John Lynch Signed Helmet
$50

Starting bid

Broncos mini helmet signed by John Lynch

Value: $100

Donated by Alkhatib Family

Ed McCaffrey Signed Helmet item
Ed McCaffrey Signed Helmet
$50

Starting bid

NFL mini helmet signed by Ed McCaffrey

Value: $100

Donated by Alkhatib Family

David Bruton Jr. Signed Helmet item
David Bruton Jr. Signed Helmet
$50

Starting bid

NFL mini helmet signed by David Bruton Jr.

Value: $100

Donated by Alkhatib Family

50 Gallon Water Heater Install item
50 Gallon Water Heater Install
$1,000

Starting bid

50 Gallon gravity vent water heater install


Value: $2,500

Donated by RCL Plumbing LLC

36” Stone Vanity item
36” Stone Vanity
$400

Starting bid

36” vanity from remnant material to be selected out of our yard in Broomfield. This will include an undermount sink, choice of oval or rectangle. 4” backsplash is also included along with the installation. Plumbing disconnect and reconnect, and a faucet are not included.


Value: $800

Donated by Aaroh Stone Fabrication WWW.AAROHSTONE.COM

48” Stone Vanity item
48” Stone Vanity
$600

Starting bid

48” vanity from remnant material to be selected out of our yard in Broomfield. This will include an undermount sink, choice of oval or rectangle. 4” backsplash is also included along with the installation. Plumbing disconnect and reconnect, and a faucet are not included.


Value: $1,200

Donated by Aaroh Stone Fabrication WWW.AAROHSTONE.COM

60” Stone Vanity item
60” Stone Vanity
$750

Starting bid

60” single vanity from remnant material to be selected out of our yard in Broomfield. This will include an undermount sink, choice of oval or rectangle. 4” backsplash is also included along with the installation. Plumbing disconnect and reconnect, and a faucet are not included.


Value: $1,500

Donated by Aaroh Stone Fabrication WWW.AAROHSTONE.COM

Baseball Road Trip Survival Kit item
Baseball Road Trip Survival Kit
$50

Starting bid

Value: $100

Donated by Weston Family

Comedy Works Package item
Comedy Works Package
$50

Starting bid

Value: $100

Donated by Esquibel Family

4 Tickets: Colorado Eagles item
4 Tickets: Colorado Eagles
$80

Starting bid

4 Tickets to the Colorado Eagles vs. Coachella Valley Firebirds on March 22, 2026 at 3:00PM


Value: $160

Donated by Dahlgren Family

Kong Dog Toy Basket 1 item
Kong Dog Toy Basket 1
$75

Starting bid

An assortment of Kong toys for your pet!


Value: $200

Donated by Joe

Kong Dog Toy Basket 2 item
Kong Dog Toy Basket 2
$75

Starting bid

An assortment of Kong toys for your pet!


Value: $200

Donated by Joe

CO Black Diamonds Hat item
CO Black Diamonds Hat
$20

Starting bid

Value: $20

Handcrafted Walnut & Maple Heirloom Cutting Board
$100

Starting bid

This heirloom-quality cutting board is handcrafted from rough walnut and maple lumber, personally milled and built to create a stunning 20” x 15” x 1½” statement piece for any kitchen.


Designed for both beauty and performance, it’s generously sized for everyday prep work, elegant charcuterie displays, and even carving your Thanksgiving turkey. Features include a hand-routed juice groove, integrated handles, and softly rounded edges for a refined finish.


Built for durability and finished with food-safe products, this board requires only simple care to last for generations.


Regularly valued at $200–$250, this is a timeless, functional piece designed to be used, admired, and passed down.


Donated by Panther Woodworking LLC

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!