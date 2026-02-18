CO Black Diamonds Silent Auction

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We’ve paired our handcrafted Summer Sausages with small batch cheeses from Colorado’s only artisanal cheese producer, Rocking W Cheese, to create a collection that celebrates local flavor and craftsmanship.
Value: $150
Donated by Christensen Ranch Beef
Starting bid
2 tickets to the Denver Nuggets vs NY Knicks game on Friday, March 6th, 7:00pm. Plus parking pass!
Value: $200
Donated by Trujillo Family
Starting bid
Broncos mini helmet signed by John Lynch
Value: $100
Donated by Alkhatib Family
Starting bid
NFL mini helmet signed by Ed McCaffrey
Value: $100
Donated by Alkhatib Family
Starting bid
NFL mini helmet signed by David Bruton Jr.
Value: $100
Donated by Alkhatib Family
Starting bid
50 Gallon gravity vent water heater install
Value: $2,500
Donated by RCL Plumbing LLC
Starting bid
36” vanity from remnant material to be selected out of our yard in Broomfield. This will include an undermount sink, choice of oval or rectangle. 4” backsplash is also included along with the installation. Plumbing disconnect and reconnect, and a faucet are not included.
Value: $800
Donated by Aaroh Stone Fabrication WWW.AAROHSTONE.COM
Starting bid
48” vanity from remnant material to be selected out of our yard in Broomfield. This will include an undermount sink, choice of oval or rectangle. 4” backsplash is also included along with the installation. Plumbing disconnect and reconnect, and a faucet are not included.
Value: $1,200
Donated by Aaroh Stone Fabrication WWW.AAROHSTONE.COM
Starting bid
60” single vanity from remnant material to be selected out of our yard in Broomfield. This will include an undermount sink, choice of oval or rectangle. 4” backsplash is also included along with the installation. Plumbing disconnect and reconnect, and a faucet are not included.
Value: $1,500
Donated by Aaroh Stone Fabrication WWW.AAROHSTONE.COM
Starting bid
Value: $100
Donated by Weston Family
Starting bid
Value: $100
Donated by Esquibel Family
Starting bid
4 Tickets to the Colorado Eagles vs. Coachella Valley Firebirds on March 22, 2026 at 3:00PM
Value: $160
Donated by Dahlgren Family
Starting bid
An assortment of Kong toys for your pet!
Value: $200
Donated by Joe
Starting bid
An assortment of Kong toys for your pet!
Value: $200
Donated by Joe
Starting bid
Value: $20
Starting bid
This heirloom-quality cutting board is handcrafted from rough walnut and maple lumber, personally milled and built to create a stunning 20” x 15” x 1½” statement piece for any kitchen.
Designed for both beauty and performance, it’s generously sized for everyday prep work, elegant charcuterie displays, and even carving your Thanksgiving turkey. Features include a hand-routed juice groove, integrated handles, and softly rounded edges for a refined finish.
Built for durability and finished with food-safe products, this board requires only simple care to last for generations.
Regularly valued at $200–$250, this is a timeless, functional piece designed to be used, admired, and passed down.
Donated by Panther Woodworking LLC
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!