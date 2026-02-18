CO Black Diamonds Silent Auction

This heirloom-quality cutting board is handcrafted from rough walnut and maple lumber, personally milled and built to create a stunning 20” x 15” x 1½” statement piece for any kitchen.





Designed for both beauty and performance, it’s generously sized for everyday prep work, elegant charcuterie displays, and even carving your Thanksgiving turkey. Features include a hand-routed juice groove, integrated handles, and softly rounded edges for a refined finish.





Built for durability and finished with food-safe products, this board requires only simple care to last for generations.





Regularly valued at $200–$250, this is a timeless, functional piece designed to be used, admired, and passed down.





Donated by Panther Woodworking LLC