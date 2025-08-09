CO Gold Apparel Order

CO Gold Short Track Team Skinsuit (Standard Lycra)
CO Gold Short Track Team Skinsuit (Standard Lycra)
CO Gold Short Track Team Skinsuit (Custom Pro-Racing Fit)
Please talk to Holly for measuring.
Cut Resistant Suit
Made with Level 5 cut resistant material, this is required for racing.
This is an all white suit worn under the skinsuit.
Made with Level 5 cut resistant material, this tube shaped ankle guard is recommended for anyone who cannot guarantee that their ankles will remain covered by their full-body cut resistant suit.
Made with Level 5 cut resistant material, this separate neck guard is recommended for anyone who cannot guarantee that their neck will remain covered by their full-body cut resistant suit.
CO Gold Speedskating Team Hoodie
This item runs a little tight if you are looking for a loose fitting comfy hoodie.
Consider ordering 1-2 sizes larger if you want a loose fit. Fleece Lined
CO Gold Speedskating Team Jacket
This item runs a little tight if you are looking for a loose fit.
Consider ordering 1-2 sizes larger if you want a loose fit. Fleece Lined
CO Gold Speedskating Team Pants - Fleece Lined with full-length zippers down the outside of both legs
CO Gold Speedskating Team Short Sleeve Cycling Jersey - GOLD
CO Gold Speedskating Team Short Sleeve Cycling Jersey - BLACK
CO Gold Speedskating Team LONG Sleeve Cycling Jersey - BLACK
CO Gold Speedskating Team Cycling Shorts (Padded) - BLACK
CO Gold Speedskating Team Lycra Arm Sleeves/Covers
CO Gold Speedskating Team Blade Covers/Soakers
