SKYROOF, UNHOUSED IN AMERICA is a searing anthology written by those who have lived beneath open skies—where shelter is temporary, and survival is often criminalized. These pages hold raw stories, poetry, reflections and art from unhoused individuals across the U.S., whose daily existence is met not with compassion, but with citations, arrests, and systemic neglect. With every word, the contributors reclaim their dignity and humanity, reminding us that being without a home is not a crime—but treating it like one is. These are voices of resilience and resistance, of humor in hardship, and of dreams daring to take root in even the hardest soil.
More than a book, SKYROOF is a lifeline. Proceeds fund Co-op America’s
multifaith sanctuary: a campground, farm and food co-op. A place
where unhoused humans and their pets, from any state, can legally and
safely rebuild their lives while receiving the spiritual, mental, emotional,
educational and financial support they deserve.
This is not a plea—it’s a proclamation. And every story is an invitation
to help build the kind of world that shelters hope, not just bodies. Phara Cherenfant, Visionary, Illustrator, Co-Author
SKYROOF, UNHOUSED IN AMERICA is a searing anthology written by those who have lived beneath open skies—where shelter is temporary, and survival is often criminalized. These pages hold raw stories, poetry, reflections and art from unhoused individuals across the U.S., whose daily existence is met not with compassion, but with citations, arrests, and systemic neglect. With every word, the contributors reclaim their dignity and humanity, reminding us that being without a home is not a crime—but treating it like one is. These are voices of resilience and resistance, of humor in hardship, and of dreams daring to take root in even the hardest soil.
More than a book, SKYROOF is a lifeline. Proceeds fund Co-op America’s
multifaith sanctuary: a campground, farm and food co-op. A place
where unhoused humans and their pets, from any state, can legally and
safely rebuild their lives while receiving the spiritual, mental, emotional,
educational and financial support they deserve.
This is not a plea—it’s a proclamation. And every story is an invitation
to help build the kind of world that shelters hope, not just bodies. Phara Cherenfant, Visionary, Illustrator, Co-Author
24HR CAMPOUT 7/11- 7/12
$199
7pm to 7pm. Up to 4 people per tent. $50 additional per person.
7pm to 7pm. Up to 4 people per tent. $50 additional per person.
24HR CAMPOUT 7/18- 7/19
$199
7pm to 7pm. Up to 4 people per tent. $50 additional per person.
7pm to 7pm. Up to 4 people per tent. $50 additional per person.
24HR CAMPOUT 7/25- 7/26
$199
7pm to 7pm. Up to 4 people per tent. $50 additional per person.
7pm to 7pm. Up to 4 people per tent. $50 additional per person.
24HR CAMPOUT 8/1 - 8/2
$199
7pm to 7pm. Up to 4 people per tent. $50 additional per person.
7pm to 7pm. Up to 4 people per tent. $50 additional per person.
24HR CAMPOUT 8/8 - 8/9
$199
7pm to 7pm. Up to 4 people per tent. $50 additional per person.
7pm to 7pm. Up to 4 people per tent. $50 additional per person.
24HR CAMPOUT 8/15 - 8/16
$199
7pm to 7pm. Up to 4 people per tent. $50 additional per person.
7pm to 7pm. Up to 4 people per tent. $50 additional per person.
CAMPOUT ADDITIONAL PERSON
$50
Anti-Capitalism Tee (red/blue)
$69.99
Available in XS, S, M, L, XL, 2XL and 3X in white or black t-shirt.
Available in XS, S, M, L, XL, 2XL and 3X in white or black t-shirt.
Anti-Capitalism tee (blue/red)
$69.99
Available in XS, S, M, L, XL, 2XL and 3X in white or black t-shirt.
Available in XS, S, M, L, XL, 2XL and 3X in white or black t-shirt.
HOMES FOR ALL t-shirt
$69.99
Available in XS, S, M, L, XL, 2XL and 3X in white or black t-shirt.
Available in XS, S, M, L, XL, 2XL and 3X in white or black t-shirt.
LIBERTY & JUSTICE MUG
$29.99
ONE SIZE. ONE COLOR
ONE SIZE. ONE COLOR
ONE NATION UNDER GOD TOTEBAG. white
$59.99
ONE NATION UNDER GOD TOTEBAG. black
$59.99
CIVILWEAR RED LOGO B
$79.99
WHITE/SHORT SLEEVE.
WHITE/SHORT SLEEVE.
CIVILWEAR short sleeve/logo A
$59.99
white
white
CIVILWEAR short sleeve/logo A
$59.99
black
black
THE BIG SIX MARCH ON WASHINGTON
$99.99
White short-sleeved. front + back
White short-sleeved. front + back
THE BIG SIX MARCH ON WASHINGTON
$99.99
black short-sleeved
black short-sleeved
PRIDE 365 Tongue Set
$29.99
Perfect for a special occasion, thank you or thinking of you card. 5x7 set includes 2 of each. 6 greeting cards with envelopes. Blank inside. Gloss finish.
Perfect for a special occasion, thank you or thinking of you card. 5x7 set includes 2 of each. 6 greeting cards with envelopes. Blank inside. Gloss finish.
DragLUV Set One
$39.99
Perfect for a special occasion, thank you or thinking of you card. 5x7 set includes 2 of each. 8 greeting cards with envelopes. Blank inside. Gloss finish.
Perfect for a special occasion, thank you or thinking of you card. 5x7 set includes 2 of each. 8 greeting cards with envelopes. Blank inside. Gloss finish.
DragLUV Set Two
$39.99
Perfect for a special occasion, thank you or thinking of you card. 5x7 set includes 2 of each. 6 greeting cards with envelopes. Blank inside. Gloss finish.
Perfect for a special occasion, thank you or thinking of you card. 5x7 set includes 2 of each. 6 greeting cards with envelopes. Blank inside. Gloss finish.
Add a donation for My Mommy's Heart Foundation Inc.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!