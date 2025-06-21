SKYROOF, UNHOUSED IN AMERICA is a searing anthology written by those who have lived beneath open skies—where shelter is temporary, and survival is often criminalized. These pages hold raw stories, poetry, reflections and art from unhoused individuals across the U.S., whose daily existence is met not with compassion, but with citations, arrests, and systemic neglect. With every word, the contributors reclaim their dignity and humanity, reminding us that being without a home is not a crime—but treating it like one is. These are voices of resilience and resistance, of humor in hardship, and of dreams daring to take root in even the hardest soil. More than a book, SKYROOF is a lifeline. Proceeds fund Co-op America’s multifaith sanctuary: a campground, farm and food co-op. A place where unhoused humans and their pets, from any state, can legally and safely rebuild their lives while receiving the spiritual, mental, emotional, educational and financial support they deserve. This is not a plea—it’s a proclamation. And every story is an invitation to help build the kind of world that shelters hope, not just bodies. Phara Cherenfant, Visionary, Illustrator, Co-Author

