Great Lakes Bay Homeschoolers

Hosted by

Great Lakes Bay Homeschoolers

Co-Op Session 1 2026-2027

330 Waldo Ave

Midland, MI 48642, USA

Nursery
Free

This is only for 2 and under. All kids 3+ must be in classes.

Prek 3-4yr Art- 1st Hour
$25
Prek 3-4yr Art- 1st Hour WAITLIST
Free
Prek 3-4yr Prek Skills- 2nd Hour
$25
Prek 3-4yr old- Prek Skills-2nd Hour WAITLIST
Free
K-2 PE 1st Hour
$10
K-2 PE 1st Hour WAITLIST
Free
K-2 2nd Hour TBD
$25
K-2 2nd Hour WAITLIST
Free
3rd-5th Grade Art 1st Hour
$25
3rd-5th Grade Art WAITLIST
Free
3rd-5th Grade PE
$10
3rd-5th Grade PE WAITLIST
Free
6th-12th Grade Hamilton Innovation Lab1st Hour
$25

Inspired by Hamilton, this middle/high school class combines STEM, history, music, engineering, economics, and creativity through hands-on projects and team challenges. Students will explore topics like cryptography, mapping, debate, design, and innovation while creating builds, games and more. This is not a traditional history class; it’s an interactive, project-based experience focused on creativity, collaboration, and big ideas.

6th-12th Gr 1st Hr Hamilton Innovation Lab WAITLIST
Free
6th-12th Gr 2nd Hour Forensic Science
$25
6th-12th Gr 2nd Hour Forensic Science WAITLIST
Free
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