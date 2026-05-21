Co-Op Session 1 2026-2027

This is only for 2 and under. All kids 3+ must be in classes.
Inspired by Hamilton, this middle/high school class combines STEM, history, music, engineering, economics, and creativity through hands-on projects and team challenges. Students will explore topics like cryptography, mapping, debate, design, and innovation while creating builds, games and more. This is not a traditional history class; it’s an interactive, project-based experience focused on creativity, collaboration, and big ideas.
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