Co-Op Spring Session 2026

This is only for 2 and under. All kids 3+ must be in classes.
HELP! Our expedition has become lost, and we need your help. We need you to build, create, and invent ways to get us out of the Arctic safely. Join us as we use STEM projects to create rafts, bridges, parachutes, and much more.
In this class, we will explore pivotal moments in history that have reshaped our world. We will delve into major historical events like Chernobyl, the Exxon Valdez Oil Spill, the Great Chicago Fire, the Dust Bowl, and a variety of other events through videos, discussions, and activities.
Warning - Please be aware that during this class, we will be discussing topics related to death and destruction.
This course will help students build confidence and communication skills through fun and engaging speaking activities. Students will learn how to organize ideas, speak clearly, use body language, and connect with an audience. Through short speeches, group presentations, and practice exercises, students will develop the skills needed to express their thoughts respectfully and confidently in public settings.
