Co-Op Spring Session 2026

330 Waldo Ave

Midland, MI 48642, USA

Nursery
Free

This is only for 2 and under. All kids 3+ must be in classes.

Prek 3-4yr old Illustrators Art- 1st Hour
$25
Prek 3-4yr old Illustrators Art- 1st Hour WAITLIST
Free
Prek 3-4yr old Magnatile STEM- 2nd Hour
$25
Prek 3-4yr old /Magnatile STEM- 2nd Hour WAITLIST
Free
K-2 PE 1st Hour
$10
K-2 PE 1st Hour WAITLIST
Free
K-2 Art 2nd Hour
$25
K-2 Art 2nd Hour WAITLIST
Free
3rd-5th Grade Expedition STEM 1st Hour
$25

HELP! Our expedition has become lost, and we need your help. We need you to build, create, and invent ways to get us out of the Arctic safely. Join us as we use STEM projects to create rafts, bridges, parachutes, and much more.

3rd-5th Grade Expedition STEM 1st Hour WAITLIST
Free
3rd-5th Grade PE
$10
3rd-5th Grade PE WAITLIST
Free
6th-12th Grade 1st Hour Events that Changed the World
$25

In this class, we will explore pivotal moments in history that have reshaped our world.  We will delve into major historical events like Chernobyl, the Exxon Valdez Oil Spill, the Great Chicago Fire, the Dust Bowl, and a variety of other events through videos, discussions, and activities.


Warning - Please be aware that during this class, we will be discussing topics related to death and destruction.

6th-12th Gr 1st Hr Events that Changed the World WAITLIST
Free
6th-12th Gr 2nd Hour Public Speaking
$25

This course will help students build confidence and communication skills through fun and engaging speaking activities. Students will learn how to organize ideas, speak clearly, use body language, and connect with an audience. Through short speeches, group presentations, and practice exercises, students will develop the skills needed to express their thoughts respectfully and confidently in public settings.

6th-12th Gr 2nd Hour Public Speaking WAITLIST
Free
Option NOT to Teach for the Year
$50

Required fee if you are not signed up to teach. Contact Caitlin Koenig if interested in teaching.

