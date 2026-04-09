Hosted by

Co-parenting Ikigai Corporation

About this event

Co-parenting Ikigai Corporation's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

800 E 18th St, Kansas City, MO 64108, USA

2 Night All Inclusive Arizona Ranch Getaway item
2 Night All Inclusive Arizona Ranch Getaway
$1,000

Starting bid

Experience a true Western getaway at the Double R Guest Ranch, with rustic casitas set against stunning mountain vistas and surrounded by the peaceful sounds of horses. Package includes: 2 night accommodation for 2 in a rustic casita. All meals shared family-style in the Guest Lodge, Access to ranch activities including horseback riding.

Amor Suits - Choose ANY Custom Made Tuxedo item
Amor Suits - Choose ANY Custom Made Tuxedo
$250

Starting bid

Amor Suits creates each tuxedo to the exact body measurements of the wearer. The winner gets to choose ANY tuxedo on AmorSuits.com

Family Scavenger Hunt 10 Pack item
Family Scavenger Hunt 10 Pack
$70

Starting bid

Two hours. One epic Kansas City adventure. Your team will solve puzzles, complete challenges, and explore historic landmarks. On this modern day treasure hunt in Kansas City you will compete for the top spot in your city. This scavenger hunt will help you explore Kansas City.

Family Scavenger Hunt 10 Pack item
Family Scavenger Hunt 10 Pack
$70

Starting bid

Two hours. One epic Kansas City adventure. Your team will solve puzzles, complete challenges, and explore historic landmarks. On this modern day treasure hunt in Kansas City you will compete for the top spot in your city. This scavenger hunt will help you explore Kansas City.

Date Night Scavenger Hunt 2 Pack item
Date Night Scavenger Hunt 2 Pack
$50

Starting bid

Two hours. One epic Kansas City adventure. Your team will solve puzzles, complete challenges, and explore historic landmarks. On this modern day treasure hunt in Kansas City you will compete for the top spot in your city. This scavenger hunt will help you explore Kansas City.

Date Night Scavenger Hunt 2 Pack item
Date Night Scavenger Hunt 2 Pack
$50

Starting bid

Two hours. One epic Kansas City adventure. Your team will solve puzzles, complete challenges, and explore historic landmarks. On this modern day treasure hunt in Kansas City you will compete for the top spot in your city. This scavenger hunt will help you explore Kansas City.

Virtual/In-Person Team Building Event For Up to 10 People item
Virtual/In-Person Team Building Event For Up to 10 People
$250

Starting bid

Plan an epic event with a dedicated event specialist. Complete challenges on an adventure through the city. Teams earn points for finding spots and solving challenges. Your team will embark on an epic scavenger hunt while learning about art, culture and history while answering trivia for a chance to earn points and top the leaderboard.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!