CO Thunderbirds 2025 Showcase Silent Auction

(2) SUITE Tickets to Avs vs Flyers
$250

Starting bid

Cheer on your Colorado Avalanche as they play the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday January 23rd @ 7pm with 2 SUITE TICKETS (Suite 1, Row 2, Seats 3 & 4) plus a parking pass!!


Value: $650


Big thanks to Fresh Tape Media for donating these tickets!!

Avs -vs- Canucks Section 122, Row 16, Seats 17 & 18
$125

Starting bid

Get close to the action as the Avs take on the Canucks Tuesday December 2nd


Value: $214


Big thanks to Mike Hudson for donating these tickets!!

DU vs Maine Jan 3rd @ 6pm **5 TICKETS ON THE GLASS**
$100

Starting bid

DU vs Maine Jan 3rd @ 6pm **5 TICKETS ON THE GLASS** Section 3, Row 1, Seats 11-15


Value: $225


Thank you to Jay Tiftickjian for the donation!

Valerio Speed Lab Holiday Camp
$150

Starting bid

Perfect Xmas Gift for your skater with a spot in the Valerio Speed Lab Holiday Camp!! Dec 28th-31 at Ice Ranch.


Value: $300


Thank you to Shannon Valerio for the donation!

30oz Pumpkin Chai scented candle in ceramic container
$25

Starting bid

30oz Pumpkin Chai scented candle in a beautiful ceramic container.


Locally Handmade All-Natural Soy Candles, crafted with love using clean, chemical-free ingredients.


Velitas & Co., every candle reflects beauty, sustainability, and the passion of a Latina mompreneur.


Value: $45


Thank you to Velitas & Co for the donation!

Candle and Candy Bouquet
$25

Starting bid

Check out this unique and adorable bouquet of wax melt flowers and pumpkins, potpourri and candy.


Locally Handmade All-Natural Soy Candles, crafted with love using clean, chemical-free ingredients.


Velitas & Co., every candle reflects beauty, sustainability, and the passion of a Latina mompreneur.


Value: $60


Thank you to Velitas & Co for the donation!

Recycled Vapor Hockey Stick Chair
$75

Starting bid

Check out this unique folding Vapor hockey stick chair!! Stylish, functional and recycled.


Value: $300


Thank you to Jonathon Jay for the donation!

Recycled Hockey Multi-stick Chair
$75

Starting bid

Check out this unique folding hockey multi-stick chair!! Stylish, functional and recycled.


Value: $300


Thank you to Jonathon Jay for the donation!

Recycled hockey stick beer tray AND beer
$75

Starting bid

Look at this incredible recycled hockey stick beer tray!! And it comes with the beer!!


Value: $200



Thank you to Ruthie Swartzlander and the Tbirds 16U team for the donation!

Hockey Mom Gift Basket
$125

Starting bid

Perfect gift basket for your favorite Hockey Mom, including:

3 bottles of Wine

1 bottle Martini alcohol

Animas beer

Owala cup

Rechargeable hand warmers

Hockey blanket

Women's Carhartt sweatshirt

Beanie hat

Chocolates & nuts

$20 Pure Hockey gift card

$25 Starbucks gift card


Value: $375


Thank you to the Tbirds 13O team for the donation!!

Hockey Dad Gift Basket
$125

Starting bid

Perfect gift basket for your favorite Hockey Dad, including:

2 bottles of Wine

1 bottle of Jameson

Animas beer

Owala cup

Hockey coffee mug

Coffee

Men's Carhartt sweatshirt

Beanie hat

Nuts and chocolate covered espresso beans

Snack items

$20 Pure Hockey gift card

$25 Starbucks gift card


Value: $375


Thank you to the Tbirds 13O team for the donation!!

Apres Ski Basket item
Apres Ski Basket
$100

Starting bid

Apres Cocktail Recipe Book

Bottles of: Baileys, Fireball and Pink Whitney

(2) Yeti tumblers

(2) Puffin Koozie jackets

Bar napkins

Bar towels

Gourmet hot cocoa

Fanboy Inflatable shot ski


Value $235


Thank you to Marissa Buzan and the Tbirds 14U team for the donation!!

Denver Ski Co Gift Basket item
Denver Ski Co Gift Basket
$150

Starting bid

Ski season is almost here - making this auction item perfect!! You get a Denver Ski Co gift certificate for $100 plus a Kids Reversible Kids Skip Town Jacket (your choice of size and color) AND Electric hand warmers, Toe warmers, 2 ski socks, Ski arrive, 2 winter hats, 2 ball caps and Denver Ski Co T-shirt 


Value: $350


Thank you to Marissa Buzan and the Tbirds 14U team for the donation!!

Snowman Hat Gift Basket item
Snowman Hat Gift Basket
$40

Starting bid

This Snowman Hat Gift Basket is not only adorable, but also functional...the hat is storage and comes filled with cookies! Take this to your upcoming holiday party and be the hit of the party!


Value: $75


Thank you to The Creative Hockey Moms for the donation!!

Gnome Ciroc Vodka Gift Basket with glasses
$40

Starting bid

This Ciroc Vodka Gift Basket would make a great host/hostess gift at your next party. Including TWO Gnome decorated bottles of Ciroc Vodka and two glasses.


Value: $80


Thank you to Hockey Unlimited for the donation!!

Handmade Hockey Wreath
$50

Starting bid

Handmade Hockey Wreath would make a great gift or great additional to your front door.


Value $100


Thank you to The Creative Hockey Moms for the donation!!

Handmade CO Avalanche themed Xmas Wreath
$50

Starting bid

Handmade CO Avalanche themed Xmas wreath - would make a great gift or great additional to your front door.


Value $100


Thank you to The Creative Hockey Moms for the donation!!

Team Signed Avs Jersey from 2024-2025 team
$500

Starting bid

Add this great piece of sports memorabilia to your collection - with a Team Signed Avs Jersey with all players from 2024-2025 season.


Value: Priceless


Thank you to Jenna Freedman for the donation!!

Cale Makar Signed Puck in display case
$60

Starting bid

All Hail Cale!!! Be sure to add this Cale Makar Signed Puck in display case to your collection


Value: Priceless


Thank you to Chan and Chris MacFarland and the Colorado Avalanche for the donation!!

Joe Sakic Signed Puck in display case
$60

Starting bid

Be sure to add this Joe Sakic Signed Puck in display case to your collection


Value: Priceless


Thank you to Chan and Chris MacFarland and the Colorado Avalanche for the donation!!

Devon Toews Signed Puck in display case
$60

Starting bid

Be sure to add this Devon Toews Signed Puck in display case to your collection


Value: Priceless


Thank you to Chan and Chris MacFarland and the Colorado Avalanche for the donation!!

Adam Foote Signed Framed Photo
$60

Starting bid

Get a piece of Avalanche history with this Adam Foote Signed Framed Photo


Value: Priceless


Thank you to Chan and Chris MacFarland and the Colorado Avalanche for the donation!!

Rob Blake Signed Framed Photo
$60

Starting bid

Get a piece of Avalanche history with this Rob Blake Signed Framed Photo


Value: Priceless


Thank you to Chan and Chris MacFarland and the Colorado Avalanche for the donation!!

Cale Makar Signed Stick
$250

Starting bid

Rare Signed Stick by Cale Makar


Value: Priceless


Thank you to Nate Christiansen for the donation!!

Gabriel Landeskog Signed Stick
$250

Starting bid

Oh Captain! Our Captain! Signed Stick by Gabriel Landeskog

Value: Priceless


Thank you to Chan and Chris MacFarland and the Colorado Avalanche for the donation!!

