CO Thunderbirds 2025 Showcase Silent Auction

Starting bid
Cheer on your Colorado Avalanche as they play the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday January 23rd @ 7pm with 2 SUITE TICKETS (Suite 1, Row 2, Seats 3 & 4) plus a parking pass!!
Value: $650
Big thanks to Fresh Tape Media for donating these tickets!!
Starting bid
Get close to the action as the Avs take on the Canucks Tuesday December 2nd
Value: $214
Big thanks to Mike Hudson for donating these tickets!!
Starting bid
DU vs Maine Jan 3rd @ 6pm **5 TICKETS ON THE GLASS** Section 3, Row 1, Seats 11-15
Value: $225
Thank you to Jay Tiftickjian for the donation!
Starting bid
Perfect Xmas Gift for your skater with a spot in the Valerio Speed Lab Holiday Camp!! Dec 28th-31 at Ice Ranch.
Value: $300
Thank you to Shannon Valerio for the donation!
Starting bid
30oz Pumpkin Chai scented candle in a beautiful ceramic container.
Locally Handmade All-Natural Soy Candles, crafted with love using clean, chemical-free ingredients.
Velitas & Co., every candle reflects beauty, sustainability, and the passion of a Latina mompreneur.
Value: $45
Thank you to Velitas & Co for the donation!
Starting bid
Check out this unique and adorable bouquet of wax melt flowers and pumpkins, potpourri and candy.
Locally Handmade All-Natural Soy Candles, crafted with love using clean, chemical-free ingredients.
Velitas & Co., every candle reflects beauty, sustainability, and the passion of a Latina mompreneur.
Value: $60
Thank you to Velitas & Co for the donation!
Starting bid
Check out this unique folding Vapor hockey stick chair!! Stylish, functional and recycled.
Value: $300
Thank you to Jonathon Jay for the donation!
Starting bid
Check out this unique folding hockey multi-stick chair!! Stylish, functional and recycled.
Value: $300
Thank you to Jonathon Jay for the donation!
Starting bid
Look at this incredible recycled hockey stick beer tray!! And it comes with the beer!!
Value: $200
Thank you to Ruthie Swartzlander and the Tbirds 16U team for the donation!
Starting bid
Perfect gift basket for your favorite Hockey Mom, including:
3 bottles of Wine
1 bottle Martini alcohol
Animas beer
Owala cup
Rechargeable hand warmers
Hockey blanket
Women's Carhartt sweatshirt
Beanie hat
Chocolates & nuts
$20 Pure Hockey gift card
$25 Starbucks gift card
Value: $375
Thank you to the Tbirds 13O team for the donation!!
Starting bid
Perfect gift basket for your favorite Hockey Dad, including:
2 bottles of Wine
1 bottle of Jameson
Animas beer
Owala cup
Hockey coffee mug
Coffee
Men's Carhartt sweatshirt
Beanie hat
Nuts and chocolate covered espresso beans
Snack items
$20 Pure Hockey gift card
$25 Starbucks gift card
Value: $375
Thank you to the Tbirds 13O team for the donation!!
Starting bid
Apres Cocktail Recipe Book
Bottles of: Baileys, Fireball and Pink Whitney
(2) Yeti tumblers
(2) Puffin Koozie jackets
Bar napkins
Bar towels
Gourmet hot cocoa
Fanboy Inflatable shot ski
Value $235
Thank you to Marissa Buzan and the Tbirds 14U team for the donation!!
Starting bid
Ski season is almost here - making this auction item perfect!! You get a Denver Ski Co gift certificate for $100 plus a Kids Reversible Kids Skip Town Jacket (your choice of size and color) AND Electric hand warmers, Toe warmers, 2 ski socks, Ski arrive, 2 winter hats, 2 ball caps and Denver Ski Co T-shirt
Value: $350
Thank you to Marissa Buzan and the Tbirds 14U team for the donation!!
Starting bid
This Snowman Hat Gift Basket is not only adorable, but also functional...the hat is storage and comes filled with cookies! Take this to your upcoming holiday party and be the hit of the party!
Value: $75
Thank you to The Creative Hockey Moms for the donation!!
Starting bid
This Ciroc Vodka Gift Basket would make a great host/hostess gift at your next party. Including TWO Gnome decorated bottles of Ciroc Vodka and two glasses.
Value: $80
Thank you to Hockey Unlimited for the donation!!
Starting bid
Handmade Hockey Wreath would make a great gift or great additional to your front door.
Value $100
Thank you to The Creative Hockey Moms for the donation!!
Starting bid
Handmade CO Avalanche themed Xmas wreath - would make a great gift or great additional to your front door.
Value $100
Thank you to The Creative Hockey Moms for the donation!!
Starting bid
Add this great piece of sports memorabilia to your collection - with a Team Signed Avs Jersey with all players from 2024-2025 season.
Value: Priceless
Thank you to Jenna Freedman for the donation!!
Starting bid
All Hail Cale!!! Be sure to add this Cale Makar Signed Puck in display case to your collection
Value: Priceless
Thank you to Chan and Chris MacFarland and the Colorado Avalanche for the donation!!
Starting bid
Be sure to add this Joe Sakic Signed Puck in display case to your collection
Value: Priceless
Thank you to Chan and Chris MacFarland and the Colorado Avalanche for the donation!!
Starting bid
Be sure to add this Devon Toews Signed Puck in display case to your collection
Value: Priceless
Thank you to Chan and Chris MacFarland and the Colorado Avalanche for the donation!!
Starting bid
Get a piece of Avalanche history with this Adam Foote Signed Framed Photo
Value: Priceless
Thank you to Chan and Chris MacFarland and the Colorado Avalanche for the donation!!
Starting bid
Get a piece of Avalanche history with this Rob Blake Signed Framed Photo
Value: Priceless
Thank you to Chan and Chris MacFarland and the Colorado Avalanche for the donation!!
Starting bid
Rare Signed Stick by Cale Makar
Value: Priceless
Thank you to Nate Christiansen for the donation!!
Starting bid
Oh Captain! Our Captain! Signed Stick by Gabriel Landeskog
Value: Priceless
Thank you to Chan and Chris MacFarland and the Colorado Avalanche for the donation!!
