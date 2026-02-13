COA Boys Volleyball 2026 Nationals Fundraiser

About this raffle
Ready for the ultimate adults-only escape? This Couples 21+ Prize Package is designed for relaxation, laughter, creativity, and a little indulgence, all while supporting the COA Boys Volleyball team on their road to Nationals in Orlando, July 2026.
Enjoy a luxurious overnight getaway with all the excitement and amenities the resort has to offer.
Savor a delicious dinner in a modern, upscale atmosphere — perfect for a date night.
Take home exclusive resort merchandise and specialty gifts to remember your stay.
Enjoy two complimentary wine tastings equal to a $20 gift card toward your favorite bottle.
A great spot for lunch, appetizers, or another evening out.
Channel your inner artist during a private painting experience — because who doesn’t love a few “happy little trees”? You choose location.
Looking for a weekend packed with fun, food, and family memories? This Family Prize Package is the perfect staycation experience — all while helping the COA Boys Volleyball team reach Nationals in Orlando, July 2026!
Enjoy a comfortable overnight stay right in downtown Terre Haute — relax and recharge together.
Cheer on collegiate volleyball in action and grow the love of the game!
Includes SMWC gear — T-shirt, sweatshirt, and bag — so your family can represent in style.
Food, games, mini golf, ax throwing, and nonstop fun for the whole family.
Start your day with pancakes or wind down with a homestyle family dinner.
Catch the latest family blockbuster and enjoy a classic movie night out.
Loaded with family favorite snacks for the whole staycation.
