COA Boys Volleyball 2026 Nationals Fundraiser

Couples Staycation Package 21+
$10

Couples 21+ “Date Night Getaway” Prize Package

Ready for the ultimate adults-only escape? This Couples 21+ Prize Package is designed for relaxation, laughter, creativity, and a little indulgence, all while supporting the COA Boys Volleyball team on their road to Nationals in Orlando, July 2026.

🌙 1-Night Stay at Terre Haute Casino Resort

Enjoy a luxurious overnight getaway with all the excitement and amenities the resort has to offer.

🍽️ $100 Dining Credit to Rockwood Bar & Grill

Savor a delicious dinner in a modern, upscale atmosphere — perfect for a date night.

🎁 Terre Haute Casino Resort Gift Basket

Take home exclusive resort merchandise and specialty gifts to remember your stay.

🍷 Wine & Relaxation at Watertower Estates Winery

Enjoy two complimentary wine tastings equal to a $20 gift card toward your favorite bottle.

🍴 $50 Gift Card to The Terminal Public House Restaurant

A great spot for lunch, appetizers, or another evening out.

🎨 Private Bob Ross Painting Class – $55 Value

Channel your inner artist during a private painting experience — because who doesn’t love a few “happy little trees”? You choose location.

💎 Total Prize Value

  • 1-Night Stay at Terre Haute Casino Resort – Estimated $200
  • Rockwood Bar & Grill Gift Voucher – $100
  • Resort Gift Basket – Estimated $50
  • Watertower Estates Tastings + Gift Card – Estimated $20
  • Terminal Public House Gift Card – $50
  • Private Bob Ross Painting Class – $55

Total Estimated Prize: Near $500 value

Family Staycation Prize Pack
$10

Looking for a weekend packed with fun, food, and family memories? This Family Prize Package is the perfect staycation experience — all while helping the COA Boys Volleyball team reach Nationals in Orlando, July 2026!

🏨 1-Night Stay at Hilton Garden Inn Terre Haute

Enjoy a comfortable overnight stay right in downtown Terre Haute — relax and recharge together.

🏐 Family Tickets to Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College Men’s Volleyball Game – March 21

Cheer on collegiate volleyball in action and grow the love of the game!
Includes SMWC gear — T-shirt, sweatshirt, and bag — so your family can represent in style.

🎮 $100 Gift Certificate to Sandbox Social

Food, games, mini golf, ax throwing, and nonstop fun for the whole family.

🍽️ $50 Gift Card to Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Start your day with pancakes or wind down with a homestyle family dinner.

🎬 $50 AMC Movie Gift Card

Catch the latest family blockbuster and enjoy a classic movie night out.

🍿 $50 Snack Basket

Loaded with family favorite snacks for the whole staycation.

💎 Total Prize Value

  • 1-Night Stay – Estimated $150
  • Cracker Barrel Gift Card – $50
  • SMWC Game Tickets & Gear – Estimated $125
  • Sandbox Social Gift Certificate – $100
  • AMC Movie Gift Card – $50
  • Snack Basket – $50

Total Estimated Prize: Over $500 Value

