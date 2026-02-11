COA PEERs SERVICE DONATION

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About this event
A minimum donation of $50 supports one complete COA PEERS service ride, which includes round-trip transportation to an essential appointment, peer accompaniment inside the facility, and a post-discharge pick up to ensure the individual arrives home safely.
A minimum donation of $50 (5 hours or less) plus $25 for two additional hours up to but no more than 8 hours supports one complete COA PEERS service ride, which includes round-trip transportation to an essential appointment, peer accompaniment inside the facility, and a post-discharge pick up to ensure the individual arrives home safely. Connection to additional resources or services if needed.
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