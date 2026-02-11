Circle of Arms

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Circle of Arms

About this event

COA PEERs SERVICE DONATION

COA PEER 5 HRS or less
$50

A minimum donation of $50 supports one complete COA PEERS service ride, which includes round-trip transportation to an essential appointment, peer accompaniment inside the facility, and a post-discharge pick up to ensure the individual arrives home safely.


COA PEER over 5 HRS but no more than 8 HRS
$75

A minimum donation of $50 (5 hours or less) plus $25 for two additional hours up to but no more than 8 hours supports one complete COA PEERS service ride, which includes round-trip transportation to an essential appointment, peer accompaniment inside the facility, and a post-discharge pick up to ensure the individual arrives home safely. Connection to additional resources or services if needed.


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