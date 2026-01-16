Bags for Better Health: Omega Psi Phi Purse Auction

This Coach Shoulder Bag is a refined everyday essential designed for style and function. Crafted from refined pebble leather, this structured bag offers a polished look with durable appeal—perfect for daily wear.

Its roomy interior easily accommodates everyday necessities like a large wallet, iPhone (up to 16 Pro Max), keys, and small tablet or e-reader. The fabric-lined interior features both a zip pocket and a magnetic snap pocket to help keep valuables organized and secure. A classic turnlock closure adds a timeless Coach touch while providing dependable closure.

Designed for comfort and versatility, the bag includes an adjustable handle with a 12.25" drop, allowing it to be worn comfortably on the shoulder. Whether you’re headed to work, running errands, or meeting friends, this Coach purse delivers effortless elegance and everyday practicality—a versatile addition to any handbag collection.





Retail Value: $199