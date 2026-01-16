Bags for Better Health: Omega Psi Phi Purse Auction

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Starting bid
The Maggie Tote Bag is your take-anywhere essential. Crafted of pebbled leather, this structured tote bag is both stylish and durable. With a spacious interior, it can easily fit a large wallet, iPhone (up to 16 Pro Max), iPad/Kindle and a laptop up to 15-inches. The inside zip pocket keeps your valuables secure while a magnetic snap closure is ultra-easy to use. For an iconic look, this women's leather tote features our Signature pattern to elevate your everyday style. Carry it to work or to run errands (and everything in between)—it will be a versatile addition to your bag collection.
Retail Value: $229
Starting bid
This Coach Shoulder Bag is a refined everyday essential designed for style and function. Crafted from refined pebble leather, this structured bag offers a polished look with durable appeal—perfect for daily wear.
Its roomy interior easily accommodates everyday necessities like a large wallet, iPhone (up to 16 Pro Max), keys, and small tablet or e-reader. The fabric-lined interior features both a zip pocket and a magnetic snap pocket to help keep valuables organized and secure. A classic turnlock closure adds a timeless Coach touch while providing dependable closure.
Designed for comfort and versatility, the bag includes an adjustable handle with a 12.25" drop, allowing it to be worn comfortably on the shoulder. Whether you’re headed to work, running errands, or meeting friends, this Coach purse delivers effortless elegance and everyday practicality—a versatile addition to any handbag collection.
Retail Value: $199
Starting bid
Our Rowan Large Satchel Bag has a timeless, structured silhouette that can carry it all. Crafted of pebbled leather, this soft pebbled leather satchel bag has a spacious interior to fit your daily essentials and more. It features an outside zip pocket for easy access to go-to items, plus snap and zip pockets within its main compartment. To keep everything secure, this large leather satchel bag is finished with an easy zip-top closure. Carry it by the top handles or wear it hands-free with the detachable crossbody strap. Whether you're heading to the office or taking a trip out of town, the Rowan Large Satchel Bag complements any outfit.
Retail Value: $229.00
Starting bid
This Coach Tote Bag is a stylish, take-anywhere essential designed to elevate your everyday routine. Crafted from Signature chenille with smooth leather trim, this tote blends iconic Coach style with durable construction for lasting wear.
With a generously sized interior, it easily holds daily must-haves like a large wallet, iPhone (up to 16 Pro Max), iPad or Kindle, and even a laptop up to 15 inches. The fabric-lined interior features zip and multifunction pockets to keep essentials organized and within reach. A secure zip closure ensures your belongings stay protected throughout the day.
Designed for comfort and practicality, the tote includes shoulder handles with a 10.5" drop for easy carrying. Four protective feet at the base help maintain the bag’s structure and finish, making it ideal for workdays, errands, or travel. Polished yet practical, this Coach tote is a versatile addition to any handbag collection—perfect for everyday style with iconic appeal.
Retail Value: $269.00
Starting bid
The Coach Crossbody Bag is a compact, everyday essential that blends elevated style with practical design. Crafted from a refined mix of soft suede and refined pebble leather, this bag offers a rich texture and timeless appeal that transitions effortlessly from day to night.
Its structured interior, lined with recycled polyester, provides just the right amount of space for daily necessities, while an inside zip pocket helps keep smaller items secure and organized. A classic turnlock closure adds a signature Coach detail and ensures dependable closure.
Designed for versatility and comfort, the bag features an adjustable strap with a 20.5" drop, allowing it to be worn as a shoulder bag or crossbody. Sleek, functional, and stylish, this Coach purse is a versatile addition to any collection—perfect for everyday wear or special outings.
Retail Value: $199.00
Starting bid
Our Brooklyn is an elegant, minimalist silhouette—with a distinctly New York attitude. Crafted of natural grain leather with beautiful texture and soft feel, this generously sized hobo style features a spacious interior with room for a 15" laptop and a snap pocket for access to essentials. The streamlined 39 is finished with a comfortable, wide shoulder strap and an easy magnetic snap closure.
Retail Value: $297
Starting bid
Our Brooklyn is an elegant, minimalist silhouette—with a distinctly New York attitude. Crafted of natural grain leather with beautiful texture and soft feel, this generously sized hobo style features a spacious interior with room for a 15" laptop and a snap pocket for access to essentials. The streamlined 39 is finished with a comfortable, wide shoulder strap and an easy magnetic snap closure.
Retail Value: $495
Starting bid
The Coach Leather Shoulder Bag is a sleek everyday essential designed for effortless style and functionality. Crafted from shiny smooth leather, this bag delivers a polished, modern look with a refined finish that elevates any outfit.
Its well-organized interior, lined with soft fabric, features multifunction pockets to keep everyday items neatly arranged and easy to access. A secure zip-top closure helps protect your belongings while maintaining a clean, streamlined silhouette.
Designed for comfortable wear, the bag includes a shoulder strap with an 8" drop, making it ideal for day-to-day use, whether you’re heading to work, running errands, or meeting friends. Stylish yet practical, this Coach purse is a versatile addition to any handbag collection—perfect for everyday wear with a touch of sophistication.
Retail Value: $297.00
Starting bid
Our Brooklyn is an elegant, minimalist silhouette—with a distinctly New York attitude. Crafted of natural grain leather with beautiful texture and soft feel, this mid-sized hobo style features a roomy interior with a snap pocket for access to essentials. The streamlined 34 is finished with a comfortable, wide shoulder strap and an easy magnetic snap closure.
Retail Value: $395
Starting bid
A minimalist elegant design, our Bleecker Bucket Bag is an everyday style with an undeniably sophisticated New York attitude. Crafted of natural grain leather with beautiful texture and soft feel, the spacious carryall secures with our dogleash clip closure and has a wide adjustable strap to wear comfortably on the shoulder. It’s finished with an inside snap pocket and a convenient removable zip pouch to organize small essentials.
Retail Value: $450
Starting bid
The Coach Suede Shoulder Bag is a relaxed yet refined everyday essential designed for versatility and modern style. Crafted from soft suede, this bag offers a rich texture and effortless elegance that complements both casual and polished looks.
With a spacious interior, it comfortably fits daily essentials along with a 13" laptop, making it ideal for workdays or life on the go. The interior includes an inside snap pocket for easy organization, while a removable zip pouch adds extra convenience for securing smaller items. A dogleash clip closure provides a signature Coach touch and keeps belongings contained.
Designed for comfortable wear, the bag features an adjustable strap with a 14.25" drop, allowing for a customized shoulder fit. Stylish, functional, and thoughtfully designed, this Coach bag is a versatile addition to any collection—perfect for everyday use with understated sophistication.
Retail Value: $450
Starting bid
The Coach Leather Shoulder Bag is a refined everyday essential that blends classic design with practical functionality. Crafted from smooth grain leather, this bag offers a clean, polished look with a timeless appeal.
Its structured interior, lined with soft fabric, provides ample space for daily necessities, while an inside zip pocket helps keep smaller items secure and organized. A signature turnlock closure adds an iconic Coach detail while ensuring dependable closure.
Designed for comfortable, all-day wear, the bag features shoulder handles with an 11.5" drop, making it easy to carry from workdays to evenings out. Elegant yet versatile, this Coach purse is a sophisticated addition to any handbag collection—perfect for everyday style with enduring charm.
Retail Value: $149
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