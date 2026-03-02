Coach Retreat - April 17-19

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About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. (Lodging not included)
Registration for First Aid only without attending the Coach Retreat is a separate item. Click this link for Coaches only desiring First Aid only. https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/coach-retreat-first-aid-registration
For Coaches wishing to attend the Retreat Saturday AND take First Aid on Sunday please ALSO select the First Aid ticket further below. (free with Coach retreat registration).
New for 2026! We are working to lower barriers for women to become Coaches and level up!. Register here for Female only On The Bike Skills Clinic with GRiT. Women only session. Please bring a bike with flat pedals and helmet. Be prepared to be outside on the bike for the duration of the session 2-3 hours. Lunch Included.
Special Session of On The Bike Skills 101 for those that want to fit a 101 and get their First Aid (on Sunday) all in one weekend. Co-Ed session. Flat Pedals recommended. Lunch included.
This will be an On The Bike 101 Skills Session. Co-Ed start. Please bring bike with flat pedals recommended and helmet. Be prepared to be outside for the duration of the session. Lunch included.
IF you registered and attending the Coach Retreat on Saturday and need First Aid on Sunday, Click on this ticket to register for First Aid. IF you only intend on attending for the 8 Hour First Aid Course on Sunday, then please register at this link. https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/coach-retreat-first-aid-registration
$
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