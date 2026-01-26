MoEast Baseball - Coach Richard Price Golf Tournament

About this event
Team, banner, gate plate, hole sponsor, full page ad, PA Announcement at home game, 4 season passes
Send your logo as a JPG file to: [email protected] and we'll get it going!
An email receipt will be sent.
Single player, Gate plate, hole sponsor, half page ad, 2 season passes
Send your logo as a JPG file to: [email protected] and we'll get it going!
An email receipt will be sent
Gate Plate, hole sponsor, half page ad, 1 season pass
Send your logo as a JPG file to: [email protected] and we'll get it going!
An email receipt will be sent
Gate Plate, 1 season pass
Send your logo as a JPG file to: [email protected] and we'll get it going!
An email receipt will be sent
4 players
Send your player names to [email protected] and we'll get them registered.
An email receipt will be sent
Yard sign with your logo displayed at the golf tournament
Send your logo as a JPG file to: [email protected] and we'll get it going!
An email receipt will be sent
$
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