Morristown East High School Booster Club

Hosted by

Morristown East High School Booster Club

About this event

MoEast Baseball - Coach Richard Price Golf Tournament

970 US-11W

Bean Station, TN 37708, USA

Homerun $1000
$1,000

Team, banner, gate plate, hole sponsor, full page ad, PA Announcement at home game, 4 season passes


Send your logo as a JPG file to: [email protected] and we'll get it going!


An email receipt will be sent.

Triple. $400
$400

Single player, Gate plate, hole sponsor, half page ad, 2 season passes


Send your logo as a JPG file to: [email protected] and we'll get it going!


An email receipt will be sent

Double. $250
$250

Gate Plate, hole sponsor, half page ad, 1 season pass


Send your logo as a JPG file to: [email protected] and we'll get it going!


An email receipt will be sent

Single $150
$150

Gate Plate, 1 season pass


Send your logo as a JPG file to: [email protected] and we'll get it going!


An email receipt will be sent

Team of 4 for golf tournament $500
$500

4 players


Send your player names to [email protected] and we'll get them registered.


An email receipt will be sent

Hole sponsor for golf tournament $100
$100

Yard sign with your logo displayed at the golf tournament


Send your logo as a JPG file to: [email protected] and we'll get it going!


An email receipt will be sent

Add a donation for Morristown East High School Booster Club

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