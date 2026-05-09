Coach Vance Camp

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This non-refundable fee covers tuition cost only. Students should bring their own lunch, snacks, and water bottle. Dinner options are available for purchase for Mon and Tues only. If your student is unable to attend for any reason, Coach Vance is happy to reapply the unused funds towards a future camp.
Market Salad w/ Grilled Filet
Sliced grilled chicken breast served on a fresh bed of mixed greens, topped with crumbled blue cheese and a mix of red and green apples, strawberries and blueberries. Prepared fresh daily. Served with Harvest Nut Granola and Roasted Almonds. Pairs well with Zesty Apple Cider Vinaigrette.
2 slices Pepporoni Pizza, carrots, rance, dessert
2 slices Cheese pizza, carrots, ranch, dessert
Parents are welcome to stay and learn all they can!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!