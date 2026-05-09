Go Forth Carolina Speech And Debate Club Inc

Hosted by

Go Forth Carolina Speech And Debate Club Inc

Coach Vance Camp

3980 Gum Branch Rd

Jacksonville, NC 28540, USA

Camp Cost
$300

This non-refundable fee covers tuition cost only. Students should bring their own lunch, snacks, and water bottle. Dinner options are available for purchase for Mon and Tues only. If your student is unable to attend for any reason, Coach Vance is happy to reapply the unused funds towards a future camp.

Dinner: Monday Option 1
$9.20
Regular Chick-fil-A® Chicken Sandwich Packaged Meal
  • Chick-fil-A® Chicken Sandwich
  • Chocolate Chunk Cookie
  • Original Flavor Waffle Potato Chips
Dinner: Monday Option 2
$10.37

Market Salad w/ Grilled Filet

Sliced grilled chicken breast served on a fresh bed of mixed greens, topped with crumbled blue cheese and a mix of red and green apples, strawberries and blueberries. Prepared fresh daily. Served with Harvest Nut Granola and Roasted Almonds. Pairs well with Zesty Apple Cider Vinaigrette.

Dinner: Tuesday Option 1
$6

2 slices Pepporoni Pizza, carrots, rance, dessert

Dinner: Tuesday Option 2
$6

2 slices Cheese pizza, carrots, ranch, dessert

Parent Admission
$50

Parents are welcome to stay and learn all they can!

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