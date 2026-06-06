Cleveland High School Football Club

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Cleveland High School Football Club

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Coach Wish List

Resistance Bands Set item
Resistance Bands Set
$44.95

Full-length bands for full-body training on the go. These stretchy bands are the ultimate tool for adding in extra resistance without any impact.

Trap Bags item
Trap Bags
$205

Train powerful and quick feet for explosive footwork. The quicker your feet, the more power you will have on the field.

12" Landing Mat item
12" Landing Mat
$1,200

Facilitate numerous repetitions of punt and kick blocking, receiving drills, and running back drills. Covered with durable 18-ounce vinyl-coated nylon. 

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