Coaches Camp & Leaders' Summit 2026

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About this event
Come for the laughter & fun, top notch MTB training, the inviting NICA culture, the new trail system, the yummy food, welcoming folks, and an awesome experience!~
Price Includes lodging, meals, swag and workshops
If you want to come and learn about GOSO and this amazing youth sport movement, we want to have you! This is for non riding parents or crew members. Includes 3 Saturday meals but no lodging.
$
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