Golden State South Interscholastic Cycling League

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Golden State South Interscholastic Cycling League

About this event

Coaches Camp & Leaders' Summit 2026

2680 CA-154

Santa Barbara, CA 93105, USA

FRI-SUN Coaches Camp & Leaders Summit 2026
$199

Come for the laughter & fun, top notch MTB training, the inviting NICA culture, the new trail system, the yummy food, welcoming folks, and an awesome experience!~
Price Includes lodging, meals, swag and workshops

Saturday Workshops only
$79

If you want to come and learn about GOSO and this amazing youth sport movement, we want to have you! This is for non riding parents or crew members. Includes 3 Saturday meals but no lodging.

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