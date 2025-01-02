Coaches Training Weekend, January 18 & 19 - McKinney, TX

4300 Co Rd 1006

McKinney, TX 75071, USA

COMBO: OTB 101 and Adventure, Jan 18
$35

Saturday 8:30AM to 12:00PM; 1:30PM to 5:00PM
COMBO: OTB 201 and Adventure, Jan 18 & 19
$35

OTB 201 - Saturday 9:30AM to 3:30PM with a lunch break Adventure - Sunday 8:30AM to 12:00PM
First Aid, Jan 18 - Morning
free

Saturday 8:30AM to 12:00PM Signup directly on the providers website and select the NICA Advanced First Aid option. https://online.xtremeeducation.com/ This course is a hybrid course. The on line portion will need to be completed prior to the in person portion of the training.
OTB 101, Jan 18 - Morning
$25

Saturday 8:30AM to 12:00PM
Adventure, Jan 18 - Morning
$20

Saturday 8:30AM to 12:00PM
OTB 201, Jan 18 - All Day
$25

Saturday 9:30 to 3:30 with 1 hour lunch break
First Aid, Jan 18 - Afternoon
free

Saturday 1:30PM to 5:00PM Signup directly on the providers website and select the NICA Advanced First Aid option. https://online.xtremeeducation.com/ This course is a hybrid course. The on line portion will need to be completed prior to the in person portion of the training.
OTB 101, Jan 18 - Afternoon
$25

Saturday 1:30PM to 5:00PM
Adventure, Jan 18 - Afternoon
$20

Saturday 1:30PM to 5:00PM
First Aid, Jan 19 - Morning
free

Sunday 8:30AM to 12:00PM Signup directly on the providers website and select the NICA Advanced First Aid option. https://online.xtremeeducation.com/ This course is a hybrid course. The on line portion will need to be completed prior to the in person portion of the training.
OTB 201, Jan 19 - All Day
$25

Sunday 9:30 to 3:30 with 1 hour lunch break
OTB 101, Jan 19 - Morning
$25

Sunday 8:30AM to 12:00PM
Adventure, Jan 19 - Morning
$20

Sunday 8:30AM to 12:00PM
Waiting List OTB 101
free

Only select this option if the OTB 101 course you want to attend is full
Waiting List OTB 201
free

Only select this option if the OTB 201 course you want to attend is full
Waiting List Adventure
free

Only select this option if the Adventure course you want to attend is full
