COAH Network Fall Retreat

About this event
Available to female adults for a bed in common housing (bunk-room style) with an attached bath inside
Available to male adults for a bed in common housing (bunk-room style) with an attached bath inside
Available to female teens for a bed in common housing (bunk-room style) with an attached bath inside
Available to male teens for a bed in common housing (bunk-room style) with an attached bath inside
Available to female adults for a bed in common housing (bunk-room style) with access to an exterior bathhouse
Available to male adults for a bed in common housing (bunk-room style) with access to an exterior bathhouse
Available to female teens for a bed in common housing (bunk-room style) with access to an exterior bathhouse
Available to male teens for a bed in common housing (bunk-room style) with access to an exterior bathhouse
Rustic cabin available to families with children
Rustic cabin available to families with children
Rustic cabin available to families with children
Rustic cabin available to families with children
Hotel style available to families with children
Hotel style available to families with children
Hotel style available to families with children
Hotel style available to families with children
Onsite tent camping (BYO Tent)
Onsite tent camping (BYO Tent)
Onsite tent camping (BYO Tent)
Onsite tent camping (BYO Tent)
Arrange your own hotel or AirBnb
Arrange your own hotel or AirBnb
Arrange your own hotel or AirBnb
Arrange your own hotel or AirBnb
Attending for a single day of the retreat
Attending for a single day of the retreat
Attending for a single day of the retreat
Attending for a single day of the retreat
We cap family registration at $450. If your total is higher than that, simply adjust the price of each individual ticket so that your final cart total equals $450. (Example: For a family of 5, enter $90 per ticket)
Please select this "ticket" if you wish to donate to the scholarship fund to help others attend the retreat for whom it may be a financial burden.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!