City On A Hill Church Forest Hills

Hosted by

City On A Hill Church Forest Hills

About this event

COAH Network Fall Retreat

24 NH-9A

Spofford, NH 03462, USA

Common Housing/Attached Bath Adult Female (Copy)
$150

Available to female adults for a bed in common housing (bunk-room style) with an attached bath inside

Common Housing/Attached Bath Adult Male
$150

Available to male adults for a bed in common housing (bunk-room style) with an attached bath inside

Common Housing/Attached Bath Teen Female
$100

Available to female teens for a bed in common housing (bunk-room style) with an attached bath inside

Common Housing/Attached Bath Teen Male
$100

Available to male teens for a bed in common housing (bunk-room style) with an attached bath inside

Common Housing/External Bath Adult Female
$135

Available to female adults for a bed in common housing (bunk-room style) with access to an exterior bathhouse

Common Housing/External Bath Adult Male
$135

Available to male adults for a bed in common housing (bunk-room style) with access to an exterior bathhouse

Common Housing/External Bath Teen Female
$85

Available to female teens for a bed in common housing (bunk-room style) with access to an exterior bathhouse

Common Housing/External Bath Teen Male
$85

Available to male teens for a bed in common housing (bunk-room style) with access to an exterior bathhouse

Tentel Adult
$125

Rustic cabin available to families with children

Tentel Child (0-2)
Free

Rustic cabin available to families with children

Tentel Child (3-12)
$60

Rustic cabin available to families with children

Tentel Child (13-18)
$85

Rustic cabin available to families with children

Private Room Adult
$150

Hotel style available to families with children

Private Room Child (0-2)
Free

Hotel style available to families with children

Private Room Child (3-12)
$75

Hotel style available to families with children

Private Room Child (13-18)
$100

Hotel style available to families with children

Tent Camping Onsite Adult
$80

Onsite tent camping (BYO Tent)

Tent Camping Onsite Child (0-2)
Free

Onsite tent camping (BYO Tent)

Tent Camping Onsite Child (3-12)
$25

Onsite tent camping (BYO Tent)

Tent Camping Onsite Child (13-18)
$50

Onsite tent camping (BYO Tent)

Offsite Lodging Adult
$50

Arrange your own hotel or AirBnb

Offsite Lodging Child (0-2)
Free

Arrange your own hotel or AirBnb

Offsite Lodging Child (3-12)
$25

Arrange your own hotel or AirBnb

Offsite Lodging Child (13-18)
$35

Arrange your own hotel or AirBnb

Day Rate Adult
$40

Attending for a single day of the retreat

Day Rate Child (0-2)
Free

Attending for a single day of the retreat

Day Rate Child (3-12)
$20

Attending for a single day of the retreat

Day Rate Child (13-18)
$25

Attending for a single day of the retreat

Large Family Ticket ($450 Cap)
Pay what you can

We cap family registration at $450. If your total is higher than that, simply adjust the price of each individual ticket so that your final cart total equals $450. (Example: For a family of 5, enter $90 per ticket)

Scholarship Fund Donation
Pay what you can

Please select this "ticket" if you wish to donate to the scholarship fund to help others attend the retreat for whom it may be a financial burden.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!