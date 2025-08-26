COAI New Membership Fees

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About the memberships
Valid until May 14, 2027
This is an annual membership.
Valid until May 14, 2027
This is an annual membership for members age 65+.
Valid until May 14, 2027
This is an annual membership for members ages 8-15 and includes the Calliope magazine.
Valid until May 14, 2027
This is an annual membership for members ages 8-15 but does not include the Calliope magazine.
Valid until May 14, 2027
This is an annual e-membership. Everything is sent by email, (The New Calliope, membership card, & all correspondence, etc).
No expiration
This is a lifetime membership so you won't have to ever worry about renewing your membership again.
Valid until May 14, 2027
This is an annual membership for International members.
Valid until May 14, 2027
This is an annual e-membership for our International members. Every thing is sent by email, (The New Calliope, membership card, & all correspondence, etc.)
Valid until May 14, 2027
Member MUST reside in the same household and will not receive the New Calliope.
Valid until May 14, 2027
Member MUST reside in the same household and will not receive the New Calliope.
Valid until May 14, 2027
Member MUST reside in the same household and will not receive the New Calliope.
Valid until May 14, 2027
Member MUST reside in the same household and will not receive the New Calliope.
Valid until May 14, 2027
Member MUST reside in the same household and will not receive the New Calliope.
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