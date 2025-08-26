Clowns of America International, INC

Offered by

Clowns of America International, INC

About the memberships

COAI New Membership Fees

Individual
$55

Valid until May 14, 2027

This is an annual membership.

Senior
$45

Valid until May 14, 2027

This is an annual membership for members age 65+.

Junior Joey
$15

Valid until May 14, 2027

This is an annual membership for members ages 8-15 and includes the Calliope magazine.

Junior Joey minimal
$10

Valid until May 14, 2027

This is an annual membership for members ages 8-15 but does not include the Calliope magazine.

E-Membership
$45

Valid until May 14, 2027

This is an annual e-membership. Everything is sent by email, (The New Calliope, membership card, & all correspondence, etc).

Lifetime Membership
$1,000

No expiration

This is a lifetime membership so you won't have to ever worry about renewing your membership again.

International
$45

Valid until May 14, 2027

This is an annual membership for International members.

E-Membership International
$35

Valid until May 14, 2027

This is an annual e-membership for our International members. Every thing is sent by email, (The New Calliope, membership card, & all correspondence, etc.)

Member + 1 Family Member
$80

Valid until May 14, 2027

Member MUST reside in the same household and will not receive the New Calliope.

Member + 2 Family Members
$105

Valid until May 14, 2027

Member MUST reside in the same household and will not receive the New Calliope.

Member + 3 Family Members
$130

Valid until May 14, 2027

Member MUST reside in the same household and will not receive the New Calliope.

E-Membership - Individual + 1 Family Member
$65

Valid until May 14, 2027

Member MUST reside in the same household and will not receive the New Calliope.

Senior Member + 1 Family Member
$70

Valid until May 14, 2027

Member MUST reside in the same household and will not receive the New Calliope.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!