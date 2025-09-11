Coalition For Family Harmony's 50th Anniversary Silent Auction

Grenache Rosé

CA - Los Angeles County

$35.00 / 750 mL Bottle, 13.6%

Our 2022 Rose is made exclusively from our Grenache grapes. Unlike other Rose's you have tried, our Rapture Rose is not as sweet or fruity. It’s a slice of heaven that you can enjoy at brunch on a sunny day or anytime your palette desires.





2021 Goddess Grenache

CA - Los Angeles County

$45.00 / 750 mL Bottle, alcohol 13.8%

Our Goddess Grenache has explosive fruit flavors that are blended with our Vintage Estate Syrah for a medium bodied, soft on the palate heavenly experience.





2021 Sinner Syrah / Shiraz

CA - Los Angeles County

$55.00 / 750 mL Bottle, alcohol 14.2%

Our 2021 full bodied Estate Vintage Syrah has deep rich dark berry and floral notes that transfer to the pallet nicely with a bold, yet smooth finish.





Total retail value $135.