Coalition For Family Harmony's 50th Anniversary Silent Auction

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1000 Town Center Dr, Oxnard, CA 93036, USA Suite 500
Starting bid
retail value $210.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Grenache Rosé
CA - Los Angeles County
$35.00 / 750 mL Bottle, 13.6%
Our 2022 Rose is made exclusively from our Grenache grapes. Unlike other Rose's you have tried, our Rapture Rose is not as sweet or fruity. It’s a slice of heaven that you can enjoy at brunch on a sunny day or anytime your palette desires.
2021 Goddess Grenache
CA - Los Angeles County
$45.00 / 750 mL Bottle, alcohol 13.8%
Our Goddess Grenache has explosive fruit flavors that are blended with our Vintage Estate Syrah for a medium bodied, soft on the palate heavenly experience.
2021 Sinner Syrah / Shiraz
CA - Los Angeles County
$55.00 / 750 mL Bottle, alcohol 14.2%
Our 2021 full bodied Estate Vintage Syrah has deep rich dark berry and floral notes that transfer to the pallet nicely with a bold, yet smooth finish.
Total retail value $135.
Starting bid
Retail value $699. For carats and details, please see photo.
Starting bid
The value of 4 tastings is approx. Retail value $80 (not including tax or gratuity).
Starting bid
2 passes to any movie. Retail value $32.
Starting bid
Barbara Green photograph - Yellow Taxi, West Broadway & Prince , SoHo 1998. Retail value $150.
Starting bid
SIGNED! Shepard Fairey OBEY - Wave of Distress - Street art - Lithograph 36x24. Retail value $100.
Starting bid
2020 Syrah / Shiraz
CA - Los Angeles County. This boutique wine is only produced in a small batch. Patiently aged for 18 months in French oak barrel, our 2020 Boho Blend is full bodied and brings to the pallet well balanced notes of ripe, rich and juicy fruit with a smooth oak finish. 75% Syrah, 20% Cabernet Sauvignon, 5% Grenache. 750 mL Bottle. Retail value $70..
Starting bid
Bottle of Lemoncello and Opuntia Prickly Pear Brandy. Total retail value is $75.
Starting bid
40" x 27". Retail value $50.
Starting bid
40" x 27". Retail value $50.
Starting bid
40" x 27". Retail value $50.
Starting bid
Retail price $60
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