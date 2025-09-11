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Coalition For Family Harmony

About this event

Sales closed

Coalition For Family Harmony's 50th Anniversary Silent Auction

Pick-up location

1000 Town Center Dr, Oxnard, CA 93036, USA Suite 500

6 passes to Sky Zone item
6 passes to Sky Zone
$50

Starting bid

retail value $210.

Lure $50 gift card item
Lure $50 gift card
$20

Starting bid

Lazy Dog $50 gift card item
Lazy Dog $50 gift card
$20

Starting bid

3 Heaven''s Hill Estate Wines item
3 Heaven''s Hill Estate Wines item
3 Heaven''s Hill Estate Wines item
3 Heaven''s Hill Estate Wines
$20

Starting bid

Grenache Rosé

CA - Los Angeles County

$35.00 / 750 mL Bottle, 13.6%

Our 2022 Rose is made exclusively from our Grenache grapes. Unlike other Rose's you have tried, our Rapture Rose is not as sweet or fruity. It’s a slice of heaven that you can enjoy at brunch on a sunny day or anytime your palette desires.


2021 Goddess Grenache

CA - Los Angeles County

$45.00 / 750 mL Bottle, alcohol 13.8%

Our Goddess Grenache has explosive fruit flavors that are blended with our Vintage Estate Syrah for a medium bodied, soft on the palate heavenly experience.


2021 Sinner Syrah / Shiraz

CA - Los Angeles County

$55.00 / 750 mL Bottle, alcohol 14.2%

Our 2021 full bodied Estate Vintage Syrah has deep rich dark berry and floral notes that transfer to the pallet nicely with a bold, yet smooth finish.


Total retail value $135.

Pair of yellow gold diamond earrings item
Pair of yellow gold diamond earrings item
Pair of yellow gold diamond earrings
$100

Starting bid

Retail value $699. For carats and details, please see photo.

Nectar of the Gods Winery Wine Tasting Voucher for 4 item
Nectar of the Gods Winery Wine Tasting Voucher for 4
$1

Starting bid

The value of 4 tastings is approx. Retail value $80 (not including tax or gratuity).

Cinemark Movie Passes item
Cinemark Movie Passes
$20

Starting bid

2 passes to any movie. Retail value $32.

Barbara Green Art item
Barbara Green Art
$50

Starting bid

Barbara Green photograph - Yellow Taxi, West Broadway & Prince , SoHo 1998. Retail value $150.

Signed Shepard Fairey Lithograph item
Signed Shepard Fairey Lithograph
$25

Starting bid

SIGNED! Shepard Fairey OBEY - Wave of Distress - Street art - Lithograph 36x24. Retail value $100.

Heaven's Hill Estate Boho Blend Wine item
Heaven's Hill Estate Boho Blend Wine
$20

Starting bid

2020 Syrah / Shiraz

CA - Los Angeles County. This boutique wine is only produced in a small batch. Patiently aged for 18 months in French oak barrel, our 2020 Boho Blend is full bodied and brings to the pallet well balanced notes of ripe, rich and juicy fruit with a smooth oak finish. 75% Syrah, 20% Cabernet Sauvignon, 5% Grenache. 750 mL Bottle. Retail value $70..

Spirits from Ventura Spirits item
Spirits from Ventura Spirits
$15

Starting bid

Bottle of Lemoncello and Opuntia Prickly Pear Brandy. Total retail value is $75.

Latitudes 1 item
Latitudes 1
$20

Starting bid

40" x 27". Retail value $50.

Latitudes 2 item
Latitudes 2
$20

Starting bid

40" x 27". Retail value $50.

Latitudes 3 item
Latitudes 3
$20

Starting bid

40" x 27". Retail value $50.

2023 Opolo Mountain Zinfandel Magnum item
2023 Opolo Mountain Zinfandel Magnum
$20

Starting bid

Retail price $60

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!