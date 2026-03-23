Coalition For Family Harmony's Denim Day Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Enjoy an unforgettable night of entertainment with 4 tickets to Blue Man Group at the Bank of America Performing Arts Center in Thousand Oaks.
Valid for Sunday, May 10, 2026 show only.
Estimated value: $405
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a customized 60-minute facial at B. Well in Thousand Oaks. Expires April 29, 2027.
Estimated value: $150
Starting bid
Enjoy a night of iconic reggae hits with UB40–live in Thousand Oaks! Bank of America Performing Arts Center in Thousand Oaks on October 25, 2026. Tickets left at will call.
Estimated value: $120–$180
Starting bid
Original artwork by Bob Wynne inspired by the charm and beauty of Carmel, CA. 18" x 24" on canvas. Framed.
Estimate Value: $1,500
Starting bid
Enjoy dining at Ventura Harbor favorites, Brophy Bros and On The Alley. Perfect for lunch, dinner, or after work.
Value: $100
Starting bid
Enjoy dining at Ventura Harbor favorites, Brophy Bros and On The Alley. Perfect for lunch, dinner, or after work.
Value: $100
Starting bid
You and a guest get to meet a bunch of cute kitties available for adoption at Cassie's Cats Cat Lounge in Ventura. Expires December 31, 2026.
Estimated value: $40
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Enjoy a wine tasting for two at Cavaletti Vineyards in Moorpark. Experience beautifully crafted wines in a scenic vineyard setting.
Estimated value: $100.00
Starting bid
Enjoy a 2-night stay for two at Courtyard by Marriott Agoura Hills, including breakfast. Relax near Malibu Wine Country with easy access to beaches, hiking, and scenic views.
Estimated value: $450
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Meet with a financial expert, Francine Lai, from Gerber Kawasaki in Santa Monica, for a personalized planning session. Get guidance on investments, retirement, and your financial future.
Estimated value: $500
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Enjoy a fun day at Golf N’ Stuff Ventura with this flexible package–perfect for smaller groups, date nights, or spreading the fun across multiple visits.
Includes:
• 4 All Park Passes (rides and attractions)
• 6 Rounds of Mini Golf
Use everything in one day or break it up over multiple visits–this package is great for families or sharing with friends. Expires January 1, 2027.
Estimated value: $180
Starting bid
Enjoy a fun-filled day of fun at Golf N’ Stuff with this upgraded package! Perfect for families, friends, or group outings.
Includes:
• 6 All Park Passes (access to rides & attractions)
• 4 Rounds of Mini Golf
Whether you’re planning a family outing or a fun day with friends, this package offers something for everyone. Expires January 1, 2027.
Estimated value: $200
Starting bid
Enjoy a private wine tasting for up to 8 guests at Heaven’s Hill Estate in Agoura Hills, along with 4 bottles of premium Napa Valley wine. Experience estate-grown wines in a beautiful and intimate setting. Holidays and weekends excluded.
Estimate value: $650
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Enjoy two play passes to Jump ‘N Jammin’ in Oxnard, an indoor play space perfect for kids to explore, climb, and have fun in a safe and energetic environment.
Estimated value: $50
Starting bid
A timeless gold pendant necklace from Kendra Scott, the 'Margot Short Pendant Necklace,' is perfect for everyday wear or layering. Elegant and versatile, this piece adds a subtle statement to any look.
Estimated value: $60
Starting bid
Enjoy fresh, coastal-inspired dining with a $50 gift card to Lure Fish House, known for its sustainable seafood, seasonal ingredients, and relaxed yet elevated atmosphere. Good for any location.
Starting bid
Enjoy a delicious dining experience with a $100 gift card to California Pizza Kitchen, known for its innovative pizzas, fresh salads, and globally inspired dishes.
Starting bid
Based in Ojai, Mama Tree is a dynamic, regenerative farm dedicated to transforming a once- conventional citrus orchard into a living library and laboratory of diverse agro-forestry plots using permaculture design, holistic grazing management, and regenerative organic practices.
Includes handcrafted olive oil, citrus scrub, small-batch preserves, and artisan soap.
Estimated value: $100
Starting bid
Enjoy a unique and intimate wine tasting experience for up to 6 guests at Native Bloom Winery in Ventura. this special offering includes a guided tasting led by the winemaker, providing insight into the winemaking process, flavor profits, and the story behind each wine. A rare opportunity to taste wines alongside the winemaker!
Estimated value: $150
Starting bid
Enjoy a wine tasting experience for two from Nectar of the Dogs in Simi Valley, a unique winery with a heartwarming mission. Sip exceptional wines while supporting a brand inspired by the love of dogs.
Estimated value: $50
Starting bid
Enjoy a 3-concert package to New West Symphony in Thousand Oaks with orchestra seating. Experience an unforgettable season of world-class performances featuring renowned composers and guest artists.
Concert dates: October 3, 2026 • November 7, 2026
December 5, 2026
Estimated value: $450
Starting bid
Enjoy a private wine tour and tasting for six at Opolo Vineyards in Paso Robles. Savor award-winning wines, stunning vineyard views, and an unforgettable group experience.
Estimated value: $810
Starting bid
Take home a magnum (1.5L) bottle of Opolo’s acclaimed wine, perfect for entertaining or gifting. This impressive large-format bottle showcases the winery’s signature bold flavors and is perfect for celebrating life’s special moments.
Estimated value: $100
Starting bid
Enjoy a delicious pizza night with two pizzas from Pizza Man Dan’s!
Estimated value: $50
Starting bid
Enjoy an easy and unforgettable night out with TWO TICKETS to Phantom of the Opera at the Pantages Theatre in Hollywood, plus roundtrip transportation from Oxnard to Hollywood provided by Santa Barbara Airbus.
Show date June 28, 2026.
Estimated value: $500
Starting bid
Enjoy 5 yoga classes at Soul Ride Yoga in Agoura Hills, open to all levels. Experience a welcoming community, expert instruction, and a chance to relax, recharge, and move at your own pace.
Estimated value: $125
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Enjoy a round of golf for four at Spanish Hills Club, featuring 18 holes of beautifully maintained course, scenic views, and a premier country club experience. Expires April 29, 2027.
Estimated value: $500
Starting bid
Step into a premium indoor golf lounge experience at SVN2 in Newbury Park, featuring cutting-edge simulators, world-class virtual courses, and a stylish, relaxed atmosphere. Perfect for a night out with friends or sharpening your game in a unique setting.
Enjoy this experience for up to 4 guests–no golf experience required. Food and drinks available for purchase onsite.
Gift Certificate value: $200
Starting bid
Gather your friends for a memorable wine tasting experiece at Sunland Vintage Winery in Thousand Oaks. Enjoy a curated selection of wines in a relaxed and welcoming setting–perfect for celebrating, socializing, or simply enjoying a beautiful day together.
Includes a tasting experience for up to 10 guests. Reservations required.
Estimated value: $200
Starting bid
Enjoy a fresh and flavorful dining experience at Sweetfin, known for its chef-driven poke bowls and vibrant, high-quality ingredients. perfect for a quick lunch, casual dinner, or a healthy treat. Any location.
$100 gift card.
Starting bid
Enjoy a delicious and laid-back dining experience at Wagon Wheel Brewing Co. in Oxnard, known for its craft beers, great food, and welcoming atmosphere. Perfect for a casual night out with friends or a relaxed meals.
$100 gift card
Starting bid
Enjoy a relaxing one-night stay at Thousand Oaks Inn in a 2-room suite. Featuring comfortable accommodations in a convenient and welcoming setting–perfect for a quick getaway or staycation. Expires January 31, 2027.
Estimate value: $600
Starting bid
Double your getaway–two nights to use or share.
Enjoy two separate one-night stays at TownPlace Suites by Marriott in Ventura/Oxnard–perfect for quick getaways, visiting guests, or a relaxing staycation near beaches and shopping.
Use both nights yourself or share one with a friend.
Estimated value $300–$400
Starting bid
Preserve a loved one's story in a truly meaningful way with the Echo Memory Book–a one-of-a-kind keepsake that brings memories to life through voice and video.
Families provide photos and short audio recordings, and innovative Voice Match Technology recreates a natural narration to tell their story. The result is a beautiful tribute–captured in both voice and video–inside a keepsake book that can be opened and watched anytime.
A meaningful gift for family members or lasting tribute to someone special.
Estimated value: $150
Starting bid
Bring bold artistry into your home with Crimson Crescendo, a one-of-a-kind fused glass sculpture handcrafted by Glass Arts Collective. Featuring rich crimson tones and expressive black movement, this dynamic piece captures rhythm, depth, and emotion.
Perfect as a statement piece or a unique gift for art lovers.
Estimated value: $150
Starting bid
Elevate your everyday look with these elegant sterling silver pearl stud earrings from Fox Fine Jewelry. Featuring approximately 8.0mm dyed freshwater pearls, these classic studs offer a luminous, timeless style that pairs effortlessly with any outfit.
Finished with secure butterfly backs for comfortable wear, this set is perfect for both daily elegance and special occasions.
Includes a $50 Fox Fine Jewelry gift certificate, making this a beautiful and versatile addition to any jewelry collection–or a perfect gift.
Estimated value total: $100
Starting bid
Enjoy a round of golf for four at Olivas Links, one of Ventura County's premier coastal golf courses. Known for its scenic views, rolling fairways, and beautifully maintained greens, this course offers a memorable experience for golfers of all skill levels.
Perfect for a day out with friends, colleagues, or clients, this foursome is a great way to enjoy the outdoors while playing one of the area's most sought-after courses.
Perfect gift or group experience–don't miss your chance to play!
Estimated value: $300
Restrictions: Expires 5/31/2027. Valid weekdays anytime, weekends and holidays after 11am. Cart not included.
Starting bid
Explore Santa Cruz or Anacapa Island with two round-trip ferry tickets. Includes a Ventura County Coast swag bag filled with local favorites.
Estimated value: $150-$200
Starting bid
Enjoy a relaxing coastal getaway with a complimentary two-night stay in a King Standard Suite at Zachari Dunes on Mandalay Beach. This all-suite beachfront resort offers spacious accommodations just steps from the sand–perfect for a peaceful seaside retreat.
Restrictions: Expires 4/30/2027. Valid Sunday-Thursday only.
Estimate value: $900
Starting bid
A beautiful handcrafted pendant by Ojai artist Andrea Haffner, featuring locally sourced lupine flowers preserved in hand-dyed resin. Set in sterling silver and paired with a 28" chain, this one-of-a-kind piece captures the delicate beauty of nature in a timeless, wearable design.
Perfect as a meaningful gift or a unique addition to any jewelry collection.
Estimated value: $175
Starting bid
Add a bold piece of contemporary art to your collection with this signed 24" x 36"” print of The Wave by renowned artist Shepard Fairey.
Known for his iconic graphic style and cultural impact, Fairey’s work is instantly recognizable and widely collected.
This striking piece brings movement, contrast and modern edge to any space–perfect for art lovers, collectors, or anyone looking to elevate their home or office decor. Unframed.
Estimated value: $350
Starting bid
A powerful and iconic screen print from Shepard Fairey's We the People series, created to promote unity, equality, and civic engagement. Widely recognized for its cultural impact and body graphic style, this 24" x 36" print makes a striking addition to any art collection or space. Unframed.
Estimated value: $200
Starting bid
Enjoy a delicious family meal from Topper’s Pizza! This certificate is good for two handcrafted pizzas, loaded with fresh toppings and bold flavors–perfect for a casual night in, game day, or sharing with friends and family.
$50 value
Starting bid
Elegant sterling silver earrings by George Thompson Diamond Co., featuring emerald-cut aquamarine stones in a soft light blue hue. Crafted in 925 sterling silver with secure backs, these earrings offer a timeless and versatile look for both everyday wear and special occasions. Appraised at $299, with an approximate total gemstone weight of 1 carat and a combined weight of 9 grams. A refined and classic addition to any jewelry collection.
Starting bid
Bring the movie theater to your backyard with a private outdoor movie night experience for family and friends! This package includes a large movie screen, projector, and sound system, plus ful setup and breakdown–so all you have to do is sit back, relax, and enjoy the show under the stars. Includes popcorn for up to 25 guests–perfect for fun and memorable night at home.
Valid M-TH only, Subject to availability, 25-mile service radius from Thousand Oaks (additional travel fees may apply), private backyard events only.
Estimated value: $200
Starting bid
Enjoy fresh, coastal-inspired dining with a $100 gift card to Lure Fish House, known for its sustainable seafood, seasonal ingredients, and relaxed yet elevated atmosphere. Good for any location.
Starting bid
Enjoy a delicious dining experience at Yolanda's Mexican Cafe, a local favorite known for its authentic Mexican cuisine, fresh ingredients, and festive atmosphere. Perfect for a casual night out with family or friends.
Value: $80
Starting bid
Enjoy a $150 gift certificate to Gorjana, a California-inspired jewelry brand known for its delicate, modern designs and effortless style. Perfect for layering or wearing solo, Gorjana pieces add a timeless touch to any look.
Whether you're treating yourself or finding the perfect gift, this is your chance to shop beautifully crafted jewelry designed for everyday wear.
GC expires 1/31/27
Starting bid
Enjoy a private 90-minute harbor cruise for up to six guests with Channel Islands Marine Safari Adventura. Take in scenic waterfront views, spot local wildlife, and experience a memorable coastal outing on the water. Perfect for families, friends, or visiting guests.
Estimate value: $350
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