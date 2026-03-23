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Coalition For Family Harmony

About this event

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Coalition For Family Harmony's Denim Day Silent Auction

Pick-up location

1000 Town Center Dr Suite 500, Oxnard, CA 93036, USA

Blue Man Group–4 Tickets (May 10, 2026) item
Blue Man Group–4 Tickets (May 10, 2026)
$45

Starting bid

Enjoy an unforgettable night of entertainment with 4 tickets to Blue Man Group at the Bank of America Performing Arts Center in Thousand Oaks.


Valid for Sunday, May 10, 2026 show only.


Estimated value: $405

60-Minute Custom Facial at B.Well item
60-Minute Custom Facial at B.Well
$25

Starting bid

Treat yourself to a customized 60-minute facial at B. Well in Thousand Oaks. Expires April 29, 2027.


Estimated value: $150

UB40–2 Tickets (October 25, 2026) item
UB40–2 Tickets (October 25, 2026)
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy a night of iconic reggae hits with UB40–live in Thousand Oaks! Bank of America Performing Arts Center in Thousand Oaks on October 25, 2026. Tickets left at will call.


Estimated value: $120–$180

'Home in Carmel' Acrylic on Canvas by Bob Wynne item
'Home in Carmel' Acrylic on Canvas by Bob Wynne item
'Home in Carmel' Acrylic on Canvas by Bob Wynne
$200

Starting bid

Original artwork by Bob Wynne inspired by the charm and beauty of Carmel, CA. 18" x 24" on canvas. Framed.


Estimate Value: $1,500

Brophy Bros & On The Alley - $100 Dining GIFT CARD #1 item
Brophy Bros & On The Alley - $100 Dining GIFT CARD #1
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy dining at Ventura Harbor favorites, Brophy Bros and On The Alley. Perfect for lunch, dinner, or after work.


Value: $100

Brophy Bros & On The Alley - $100 Dining GIFT CARD #2 item
Brophy Bros & On The Alley - $100 Dining GIFT CARD #2
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy dining at Ventura Harbor favorites, Brophy Bros and On The Alley. Perfect for lunch, dinner, or after work.


Value: $100

Cassie's Cats Cat Lounge - 1-Hour Visit item
Cassie's Cats Cat Lounge - 1-Hour Visit
$10

Starting bid

You and a guest get to meet a bunch of cute kitties available for adoption at Cassie's Cats Cat Lounge in Ventura. Expires December 31, 2026.


Estimated value: $40

Cavaletti Vineyards - Wine Tasting for 2 item
Cavaletti Vineyards - Wine Tasting for 2
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy a wine tasting for two at Cavaletti Vineyards in Moorpark. Experience beautifully crafted wines in a scenic vineyard setting.


Estimated value: $100.00

Courtyard by Marriott Agoura Hills - 2–Nights item
Courtyard by Marriott Agoura Hills - 2–Nights
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy a 2-night stay for two at Courtyard by Marriott Agoura Hills, including breakfast. Relax near Malibu Wine Country with easy access to beaches, hiking, and scenic views.


Estimated value: $450

Financial Planning Session with Gerber Kawasaki item
Financial Planning Session with Gerber Kawasaki
$100

Starting bid

Meet with a financial expert, Francine Lai, from Gerber Kawasaki in Santa Monica, for a personalized planning session. Get guidance on investments, retirement, and your financial future.


Estimated value: $500

Golf N' Stuff Ventura Flexible Fun Pack (4 Passes + 6 Golf R item
Golf N' Stuff Ventura Flexible Fun Pack (4 Passes + 6 Golf R
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy a fun day at Golf N’ Stuff Ventura with this flexible package–perfect for smaller groups, date nights, or spreading the fun across multiple visits.

Includes:


• 4 All Park Passes (rides and attractions)

• 6 Rounds of Mini Golf


Use everything in one day or break it up over multiple visits–this package is great for families or sharing with friends. Expires January 1, 2027.


Estimated value: $180

Golf N' Stuff Ventura Family Fun Package (6 Passes + 4 Golf item
Golf N' Stuff Ventura Family Fun Package (6 Passes + 4 Golf
$60

Starting bid

Enjoy a fun-filled day of fun at Golf N’ Stuff with this upgraded package! Perfect for families, friends, or group outings.


Includes:

• 6 All Park Passes (access to rides & attractions)

• 4 Rounds of Mini Golf


Whether you’re planning a family outing or a fun day with friends, this package offers something for everyone. Expires January 1, 2027.


Estimated value: $200

Heaven's Hill Estate - Wine Tasting & 4 Bottles of Wine item
Heaven's Hill Estate - Wine Tasting & 4 Bottles of Wine
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy a private wine tasting for up to 8 guests at Heaven’s Hill Estate in Agoura Hills, along with 4 bottles of premium Napa Valley wine. Experience estate-grown wines in a beautiful and intimate setting. Holidays and weekends excluded.


Estimate value: $650

Jump N' Jammin' - 2 Play Passes for Kids item
Jump N' Jammin' - 2 Play Passes for Kids
$10

Starting bid

Enjoy two play passes to Jump ‘N Jammin’ in Oxnard, an indoor play space perfect for kids to explore, climb, and have fun in a safe and energetic environment.


Estimated value: $50

Kendra Scott - Gold Necklace item
Kendra Scott - Gold Necklace
$15

Starting bid

A timeless gold pendant necklace from Kendra Scott, the 'Margot Short Pendant Necklace,' is perfect for everyday wear or layering. Elegant and versatile, this piece adds a subtle statement to any look.


Estimated value: $60

Lure Fish House - $50 Gift Card item
Lure Fish House - $50 Gift Card
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy fresh, coastal-inspired dining with a $50 gift card to Lure Fish House, known for its sustainable seafood, seasonal ingredients, and relaxed yet elevated atmosphere. Good for any location.

California Pizza Kitchen - $100 Gift Card item
California Pizza Kitchen - $100 Gift Card
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy a delicious dining experience with a $100 gift card to California Pizza Kitchen, known for its innovative pizzas, fresh salads, and globally inspired dishes.

Mama Tree Gift Basket item
Mama Tree Gift Basket
$25

Starting bid

Based in Ojai, Mama Tree is a dynamic, regenerative farm dedicated to transforming a once- conventional citrus orchard into a living library and laboratory of diverse agro-forestry plots using permaculture design, holistic grazing management, and regenerative organic practices.

Includes handcrafted olive oil, citrus scrub, small-batch preserves, and artisan soap.


Estimated value: $100

Private Wine Tasting for 6–Native Bloom Winery item
Private Wine Tasting for 6–Native Bloom Winery
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy a unique and intimate wine tasting experience for up to 6 guests at Native Bloom Winery in Ventura. this special offering includes a guided tasting led by the winemaker, providing insight into the winemaking process, flavor profits, and the story behind each wine. A rare opportunity to taste wines alongside the winemaker!


Estimated value: $150

'Tasting Card for 2' - Nectar of the Dogs item
'Tasting Card for 2' - Nectar of the Dogs
$10

Starting bid

Enjoy a wine tasting experience for two from Nectar of the Dogs in Simi Valley, a unique winery with a heartwarming mission. Sip exceptional wines while supporting a brand inspired by the love of dogs.


Estimated value: $50

New West Symphony Experience - 3 Concert Package (6 Tickets) item
New West Symphony Experience - 3 Concert Package (6 Tickets)
$150

Starting bid

Enjoy a 3-concert package to New West Symphony in Thousand Oaks with orchestra seating. Experience an unforgettable season of world-class performances featuring renowned composers and guest artists.


Concert dates: October 3, 2026 • November 7, 2026
December 5, 2026


Estimated value: $450

Private Wine Tour & Tasting for 6 at Opolo Winery item
Private Wine Tour & Tasting for 6 at Opolo Winery
$200

Starting bid

Enjoy a private wine tour and tasting for six at Opolo Vineyards in Paso Robles. Savor award-winning wines, stunning vineyard views, and an unforgettable group experience.


Estimated value: $810

Magnum (1.5L) Opolo Wine–Perfect for Entertaining item
Magnum (1.5L) Opolo Wine–Perfect for Entertaining
$20

Starting bid

Take home a magnum (1.5L) bottle of Opolo’s acclaimed wine, perfect for entertaining or gifting. This impressive large-format bottle showcases the winery’s signature bold flavors and is perfect for celebrating life’s special moments.


Estimated value: $100

Pizza Man Dan's - 2 Pizzas item
Pizza Man Dan's - 2 Pizzas
$10

Starting bid

Enjoy a delicious pizza night with two pizzas from Pizza Man Dan’s!


Estimated value: $50

VIP Night at Phantom of the Opera with Transportation item
VIP Night at Phantom of the Opera with Transportation
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy an easy and unforgettable night out with TWO TICKETS to Phantom of the Opera at the Pantages Theatre in Hollywood, plus roundtrip transportation from Oxnard to Hollywood provided by Santa Barbara Airbus.


Show date June 28, 2026.


Estimated value: $500

5 YOGA CLASSES - ALL LEVELS Soul Ride Yoga item
5 YOGA CLASSES - ALL LEVELS Soul Ride Yoga
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy 5 yoga classes at Soul Ride Yoga in Agoura Hills, open to all levels. Experience a welcoming community, expert instruction, and a chance to relax, recharge, and move at your own pace.


Estimated value: $125

Private Golf for Four at Spanish Hills Club item
Private Golf for Four at Spanish Hills Club
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy a round of golf for four at Spanish Hills Club, featuring 18 holes of beautifully maintained course, scenic views, and a premier country club experience. Expires April 29, 2027.


Estimated value: $500

VIP Indoor Golf Experience for Four at SVN2 item
VIP Indoor Golf Experience for Four at SVN2
$50

Starting bid

Step into a premium indoor golf lounge experience at SVN2 in Newbury Park, featuring cutting-edge simulators, world-class virtual courses, and a stylish, relaxed atmosphere. Perfect for a night out with friends or sharpening your game in a unique setting.


Enjoy this experience for up to 4 guests–no golf experience required. Food and drinks available for purchase onsite.


Gift Certificate value: $200

Private Wine Tasting for 10 at Sunland Vintage Winery item
Private Wine Tasting for 10 at Sunland Vintage Winery
$50

Starting bid

Gather your friends for a memorable wine tasting experiece at Sunland Vintage Winery in Thousand Oaks. Enjoy a curated selection of wines in a relaxed and welcoming setting–perfect for celebrating, socializing, or simply enjoying a beautiful day together.

Includes a tasting experience for up to 10 guests. Reservations required.


Estimated value: $200

Sweetfin Dining Experience - $100 Gift Card item
Sweetfin Dining Experience - $100 Gift Card
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy a fresh and flavorful dining experience at Sweetfin, known for its chef-driven poke bowls and vibrant, high-quality ingredients. perfect for a quick lunch, casual dinner, or a healthy treat. Any location.


$100 gift card.

Wagon Wheel Brewing Co. Dining Experience ($100 Gift Card) item
Wagon Wheel Brewing Co. Dining Experience ($100 Gift Card)
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy a delicious and laid-back dining experience at Wagon Wheel Brewing Co. in Oxnard, known for its craft beers, great food, and welcoming atmosphere. Perfect for a casual night out with friends or a relaxed meals.


$100 gift card


Thousand Oaks Inn 1-Night Getaway item
Thousand Oaks Inn 1-Night Getaway
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy a relaxing one-night stay at Thousand Oaks Inn in a 2-room suite. Featuring comfortable accommodations in a convenient and welcoming setting–perfect for a quick getaway or staycation. Expires January 31, 2027.


Estimate value: $600

TownePlace Suites – Two 1-Night Stays item
TownePlace Suites – Two 1-Night Stays
$100

Starting bid

Double your getaway–two nights to use or share.


Enjoy two separate one-night stays at TownPlace Suites by Marriott in Ventura/Oxnard–perfect for quick getaways, visiting guests, or a relaxing staycation near beaches and shopping.


Use both nights yourself or share one with a friend.


Estimated value $300–$400

Echo Memory Book Experience by Witness Mi item
Echo Memory Book Experience by Witness Mi
$50

Starting bid

Preserve a loved one's story in a truly meaningful way with the Echo Memory Book–a one-of-a-kind keepsake that brings memories to life through voice and video.

Families provide photos and short audio recordings, and innovative Voice Match Technology recreates a natural narration to tell their story. The result is a beautiful tribute–captured in both voice and video–inside a keepsake book that can be opened and watched anytime.


A meaningful gift for family members or lasting tribute to someone special.


Estimated value: $150

"Crimson Crescendo" Glass Sculpture by Glass Arts Collective item
"Crimson Crescendo" Glass Sculpture by Glass Arts Collective
$50

Starting bid

Bring bold artistry into your home with Crimson Crescendo, a one-of-a-kind fused glass sculpture handcrafted by Glass Arts Collective. Featuring rich crimson tones and expressive black movement, this dynamic piece captures rhythm, depth, and emotion.


Perfect as a statement piece or a unique gift for art lovers.


Estimated value: $150

Fox Fine Jewelry Pearl Stud Earrings + $50 Gift Certificate item
Fox Fine Jewelry Pearl Stud Earrings + $50 Gift Certificate
$30

Starting bid

Elevate your everyday look with these elegant sterling silver pearl stud earrings from Fox Fine Jewelry. Featuring approximately 8.0mm dyed freshwater pearls, these classic studs offer a luminous, timeless style that pairs effortlessly with any outfit.


Finished with secure butterfly backs for comfortable wear, this set is perfect for both daily elegance and special occasions.


Includes a $50 Fox Fine Jewelry gift certificate, making this a beautiful and versatile addition to any jewelry collection–or a perfect gift.


Estimated value total: $100

Olivas Links Golf Course Foursome (Ventura, CA) item
Olivas Links Golf Course Foursome (Ventura, CA)
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy a round of golf for four at Olivas Links, one of Ventura County's premier coastal golf courses. Known for its scenic views, rolling fairways, and beautifully maintained greens, this course offers a memorable experience for golfers of all skill levels.


Perfect for a day out with friends, colleagues, or clients, this foursome is a great way to enjoy the outdoors while playing one of the area's most sought-after courses.


Perfect gift or group experience–don't miss your chance to play!


Estimated value: $300


Restrictions: Expires 5/31/2027. Valid weekdays anytime, weekends and holidays after 11am. Cart not included.

Ventura County Coast Package (trip for 2+swag bag) item
Ventura County Coast Package (trip for 2+swag bag)
$50

Starting bid

Explore Santa Cruz or Anacapa Island with two round-trip ferry tickets. Includes a Ventura County Coast swag bag filled with local favorites.


Estimated value: $150-$200

Beachfront Escape at Zachari Dunes Resort - Two Night Stay item
Beachfront Escape at Zachari Dunes Resort - Two Night Stay
$150

Starting bid

Enjoy a relaxing coastal getaway with a complimentary two-night stay in a King Standard Suite at Zachari Dunes on Mandalay Beach. This all-suite beachfront resort offers spacious accommodations just steps from the sand–perfect for a peaceful seaside retreat.


Restrictions: Expires 4/30/2027. Valid Sunday-Thursday only.


Estimate value: $900

One-of-a-Kind Lupine Flower Pendant by Andrea Haffner (Ojai) item
One-of-a-Kind Lupine Flower Pendant by Andrea Haffner (Ojai)
$25

Starting bid

A beautiful handcrafted pendant by Ojai artist Andrea Haffner, featuring locally sourced lupine flowers preserved in hand-dyed resin. Set in sterling silver and paired with a 28" chain, this one-of-a-kind piece captures the delicate beauty of nature in a timeless, wearable design.


Perfect as a meaningful gift or a unique addition to any jewelry collection.


Estimated value: $175

Signed! "The Wave" Print by Shepard Fairey (24"x36") item
Signed! "The Wave" Print by Shepard Fairey (24"x36")
$50

Starting bid

Add a bold piece of contemporary art to your collection with this signed 24" x 36"” print of The Wave by renowned artist Shepard Fairey.


Known for his iconic graphic style and cultural impact, Fairey’s work is instantly recognizable and widely collected.

This striking piece brings movement, contrast and modern edge to any space–perfect for art lovers, collectors, or anyone looking to elevate their home or office decor. Unframed.


Estimated value: $350

"We the People" Screen Print - Shepard Fairey (24" x 36") item
"We the People" Screen Print - Shepard Fairey (24" x 36")
$50

Starting bid

A powerful and iconic screen print from Shepard Fairey's We the People series, created to promote unity, equality, and civic engagement. Widely recognized for its cultural impact and body graphic style, this 24" x 36" print makes a striking addition to any art collection or space. Unframed.


Estimated value: $200

Topper's Pizza Family Dinner (Two Pizzas) item
Topper's Pizza Family Dinner (Two Pizzas)
$10

Starting bid

Enjoy a delicious family meal from Topper’s Pizza! This certificate is good for two handcrafted pizzas, loaded with fresh toppings and bold flavors–perfect for a casual night in, game day, or sharing with friends and family.


$50 value

Sterling Silver Aquamarine Earrings - George Thompson Diamon item
Sterling Silver Aquamarine Earrings - George Thompson Diamon
$50

Starting bid

Elegant sterling silver earrings by George Thompson Diamond Co., featuring emerald-cut aquamarine stones in a soft light blue hue. Crafted in 925 sterling silver with secure backs, these earrings offer a timeless and versatile look for both everyday wear and special occasions. Appraised at $299, with an approximate total gemstone weight of 1 carat and a combined weight of 9 grams. A refined and classic addition to any jewelry collection.

Private Backyard Movie Night for Up to 25 Guests item
Private Backyard Movie Night for Up to 25 Guests
$75

Starting bid

Bring the movie theater to your backyard with a private outdoor movie night experience for family and friends! This package includes a large movie screen, projector, and sound system, plus ful setup and breakdown–so all you have to do is sit back, relax, and enjoy the show under the stars. Includes popcorn for up to 25 guests–perfect for fun and memorable night at home.


Valid M-TH only, Subject to availability, 25-mile service radius from Thousand Oaks (additional travel fees may apply), private backyard events only.


Estimated value: $200

Lure Fish House - $100 Gift Card item
Lure Fish House - $100 Gift Card
$40

Starting bid

Enjoy fresh, coastal-inspired dining with a $100 gift card to Lure Fish House, known for its sustainable seafood, seasonal ingredients, and relaxed yet elevated atmosphere. Good for any location.

2/$40 Gift Cards - Yolanda's Mexican Cafe item
2/$40 Gift Cards - Yolanda's Mexican Cafe
$40

Starting bid

Enjoy a delicious dining experience at Yolanda's Mexican Cafe, a local favorite known for its authentic Mexican cuisine, fresh ingredients, and festive atmosphere. Perfect for a casual night out with family or friends.


Value: $80

Gorjana Jewelry $150 Gift Certificate item
Gorjana Jewelry $150 Gift Certificate
$60

Starting bid

Enjoy a $150 gift certificate to Gorjana, a California-inspired jewelry brand known for its delicate, modern designs and effortless style. Perfect for layering or wearing solo, Gorjana pieces add a timeless touch to any look.


Whether you're treating yourself or finding the perfect gift, this is your chance to shop beautifully crafted jewelry designed for everyday wear.


GC expires 1/31/27

Private Harbor Cruise for 6 - Channel Islands Marine Safari item
Private Harbor Cruise for 6 - Channel Islands Marine Safari
$125

Starting bid

Enjoy a private 90-minute harbor cruise for up to six guests with Channel Islands Marine Safari Adventura. Take in scenic waterfront views, spot local wildlife, and experience a memorable coastal outing on the water. Perfect for families, friends, or visiting guests.


Estimate value: $350

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