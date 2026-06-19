Sponsor The 1906 Remembrance Exposition Week: September 20–26, 2026
Underwrites ~20 community-rate registrations; named in program
Underwrites ~20 community-rate registrations; named in program
Truth, Reconciliation & Action Workshop Sponsor
$1,000
Named at the closing workshop
Named at the closing workshop
Exposition Paper Publishing Sponsor
$1,000
Named in the published Exposition Paper
Named in the published Exposition Paper
Remembrance Sunday & Cemetery Memorial Sponsor
$2,500
Named in worship and memorial programs
Named in worship and memorial programs
History Exhibit Sponsor (Tue–Fri, APEX)
$2,500
Named on exhibit signage and guide all week
Named on exhibit signage and guide all week
Equitable Dinner Sponsor
$3,000
Table recognition at the week's signature dinner; 4 passes
Table recognition at the week's signature dinner; 4 passes
Mini-Conference Sponsor (Thu–Sat)
$5,000
Named at all three conference days; 6 passes
Named at all three conference days; 6 passes
Presenting Sponsor — The 1906 Remembrance Exposition Week
$10,000
Name on all materials; Opening Day remarks; 8 Full Experience passes
Name on all materials; Opening Day remarks; 8 Full Experience passes
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