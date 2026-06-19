The foreground features the year "1976" in large, bold numbers, with the words "COALITION TO REMEMBER" arranged vertically around it, all set against a white background. Below this, the text "ATLANTA RACE MASSACRE" is displayed in a golden hue.
Coalition to Remember The 1906 Atlanta Race Massacre

Offered by

Coalition to Remember The 1906 Atlanta Race Massacre

About this shop

Sponsor The 1906 Remembrance Exposition Week: September 20–26, 2026

Scholarship Sponsor
$500

Underwrites ~20 community-rate registrations; named in program

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Truth, Reconciliation & Action Workshop Sponsor
$1,000

Named at the closing workshop

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Exposition Paper Publishing Sponsor
$1,000

Named in the published Exposition Paper

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Remembrance Sunday & Cemetery Memorial Sponsor
$2,500

Named in worship and memorial programs

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History Exhibit Sponsor (Tue–Fri, APEX)
$2,500

Named on exhibit signage and guide all week

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Equitable Dinner Sponsor
$3,000

Table recognition at the week's signature dinner; 4 passes

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Mini-Conference Sponsor (Thu–Sat)
$5,000

Named at all three conference days; 6 passes

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Presenting Sponsor — The 1906 Remembrance Exposition Week
$10,000

Name on all materials; Opening Day remarks; 8 Full Experience passes

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