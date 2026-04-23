Cathedral Oak Academy
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Cathedral Oak Academy

Hosted by

Cathedral Oak Academy

About this event

Sales closed

Friday Silent Auction: Dr. Seuss Books Signed by the Cast!

Pick-up location

After the Show: Lobby

The Cat in the Hat item
The Cat in the Hat
$20

Starting bid

Keepsake book signed by the whole Seussical Jr. Musical cast!

Oh, the Thinks You Can Think item
Oh, the Thinks You Can Think
$20

Starting bid

Keepsake book signed by the whole Seussical Jr. Musical cast!

I Had Trouble in Getting to Solla Sollew item
I Had Trouble in Getting to Solla Sollew
$20

Starting bid

Keepsake book signed by the whole Seussical Jr. Musical cast!

Horton Hears a Who! item
Horton Hears a Who!
$20

Starting bid

Keepsake book signed by the whole Seussical Jr. Musical cast!

The Lorax item
The Lorax
$20

Starting bid

Keepsake book signed by the whole Seussical Jr. Musical cast!

The Sneetches and Other Stories item
The Sneetches and Other Stories
$20

Starting bid

Keepsake book signed by the whole Seussical Jr. Musical cast!

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