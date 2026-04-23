Friday Silent Auction: Dr. Seuss Books Signed by the Cast!

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About this event
After the Show: Lobby
Starting bid
Keepsake book signed by the whole Seussical Jr. Musical cast!
Starting bid
Keepsake book signed by the whole Seussical Jr. Musical cast!
Starting bid
Keepsake book signed by the whole Seussical Jr. Musical cast!
Starting bid
Keepsake book signed by the whole Seussical Jr. Musical cast!
Starting bid
Keepsake book signed by the whole Seussical Jr. Musical cast!
Starting bid
Keepsake book signed by the whole Seussical Jr. Musical cast!
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