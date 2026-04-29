Cathedral Oak Academy
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Cathedral Oak Academy

Hosted by

Cathedral Oak Academy

About this event

Sales closed

Saturday Silent Auction: Dr. Seuss Books Signed by the Cast!

Pick-up location

After the Show: Lobby

The Cat in the Hat item
The Cat in the Hat
$20

Starting bid

Keepsake book signed by the whole Seussical Jr. Musical cast!

How the Grinch Stole Christmas! item
How the Grinch Stole Christmas!
$20

Starting bid

Keepsake book signed by the whole Seussical Jr. Musical cast!

Yertle the Turtle item
Yertle the Turtle
$20

Starting bid

Keepsake book signed by the whole Seussical Jr. Musical cast!

Horton Hatches the Egg item
Horton Hatches the Egg
$20

Starting bid

Keepsake book signed by the whole Seussical Jr. Musical cast!

Oh, the Places You'll Go! item
Oh, the Places You'll Go!
$20

Starting bid

Keepsake book signed by the whole Seussical Jr. Musical cast!

The Lorax item
The Lorax
$20

Starting bid

Keepsake book signed by the whole Seussical Jr. Musical cast!

Fox in Socks item
Fox in Socks
$20

Starting bid

Keepsake book signed by the whole Seussical Jr. Musical cast!

Oh, the Thinks You Can Think! item
Oh, the Thinks You Can Think!
$20

Starting bid

Keepsake book signed by the whole Seussical Jr. Musical cast!

One fish two fish red fish blue fish item
One fish two fish red fish blue fish
$20

Starting bid

Keepsake book signed by the whole Seussical Jr. Musical cast!

Green Eggs and Ham item
Green Eggs and Ham
$20

Starting bid

Keepsake book signed by the whole Seussical Jr. Musical cast!

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