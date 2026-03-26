Coastal Community Preschool Inc
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Coastal Community Preschool Inc

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Coastal Community Preschool: Family Day 2026 Silent Auction

Pick-up location

900 High St, Santa Cruz, CA 95060, USA

Artwork from Classroom 3 item
Artwork from Classroom 3
$50

Starting bid

Handmade art from our kids in Classroom 3! A large mirror with buttons decorating the frame. Value: Priceless

Artwork from Classroom 2 item
Artwork from Classroom 2
$40

Starting bid

Handmade art from our kids in Classroom 2! Framed heart board. Value: Priceless

Artwork from Classroom 1 item
Artwork from Classroom 1 item
Artwork from Classroom 1
$40

Starting bid

Handmade art from our kids in Classroom 1! Hand painted vase (photo to be updated). Value: Priceless

3 Oil Changed from Specialized Auto item
3 Oil Changed from Specialized Auto
$40

Starting bid

Valued at $270

Artwork from Teacher Kimberly Miller: Cards and Coasters item
Artwork from Teacher Kimberly Miller: Cards and Coasters
$40

Starting bid

Value: Priceless

Artwork from Teacher Kimberly Miller: Framed Art & Postcards item
Artwork from Teacher Kimberly Miller: Framed Art & Postcards
$40

Starting bid

Value: Priceless

$50 Bookshop Santa Cruz Gift Card item
$50 Bookshop Santa Cruz Gift Card
$25

Starting bid

Valued at $50

Children's Discovery Museum of San Jose item
Children's Discovery Museum of San Jose
$35

Starting bid

Includes 4 passes with a $72 value.

de Young Museum & Legion of Honor Tickets item
de Young Museum & Legion of Honor Tickets
$40

Starting bid

Includes 4 tickets with an $80 value

$25 Dig Gardens Gift Card item
$25 Dig Gardens Gift Card
$12

Starting bid

Valued at $25

$25 Discretion Brewing Gift Card item
$25 Discretion Brewing Gift Card
$12

Starting bid

Valued at $25

$50 Downtown Dollars item
$50 Downtown Dollars
$25

Starting bid

Downtown Dollars are accepted at many of your favorite businesses throughout Downtown Santa Cruz, and are as good as cash for shopping, dining, services and more!

Spring Wine Walk Downtown item
Spring Wine Walk Downtown
$40

Starting bid

Includes 2 tickets included valued at $80.


At the Wine Walk on May 17, 2026, selected local winemakers - all from Northern California, and many from the Santa Cruz Mountains - set up tasting stations in some of Downtown's finest retailers. With your ticket, you receive a wristband and wine glass, which you bring from business to business to sample the offerings. 

$50 Gabriella Cafe Gift Certificate item
$50 Gabriella Cafe Gift Certificate
$20

Starting bid

$75 International Academy of Dance Gift Card #1 item
$75 International Academy of Dance Gift Card #1
$35

Starting bid

Valued at $75

$75 International Academy of Dance Gift Card #2 item
$75 International Academy of Dance Gift Card #2
$35

Starting bid

Valued at $75

Motion Pacific Little Movers Creative Movement Classes item
Motion Pacific Little Movers Creative Movement Classes
$30

Starting bid

4 Classes of Little Movers Creative Movement at Motion Pacific for kids aged 3-5 for use in August-September 2026

*LOWERED* 1 Month of June Bugs Gym Classes item
*LOWERED* 1 Month of June Bugs Gym Classes
$30

Starting bid

Retail value TBD

Double Kayak Rental at Kayak Connection item
Double Kayak Rental at Kayak Connection
$40

Starting bid

Valued at $80

MJA Vineyards Wine Tasting for 2 #1 item
MJA Vineyards Wine Tasting for 2 #1
$25

Starting bid

Valued at $50

MJA Vineyards Wine Tasting for 2 #2 item
MJA Vineyards Wine Tasting for 2 #2
$25

Starting bid

Valued at $50

$100 New Leaf Gift Certificate item
$100 New Leaf Gift Certificate
$50

Starting bid

Valued at $100

$70 Palace Art & Office Supply Gift Certificate item
$70 Palace Art & Office Supply Gift Certificate
$35

Starting bid

Valued at $70

$30 Palace Art & Office Supply Gift Certificate item
$30 Palace Art & Office Supply Gift Certificate
$15

Starting bid

Valued at $30

$25 Petroglyph Gift Card item
$25 Petroglyph Gift Card
$12

Starting bid

Valued at $25

San Francisco Zoo item
San Francisco Zoo
$62

Starting bid

Includes 4 tickets valued at $124

2 Boardwalk Unlimited Ride Passes item
2 Boardwalk Unlimited Ride Passes
$80

Starting bid

Valued at $159.90

Santa Cruz Museum of Natural History Family Membership item
Santa Cruz Museum of Natural History Family Membership
$33

Starting bid

One Year Family Membership valued at $65

$40 Santa Cruz Roller Pallladium Gift Certificate item
$40 Santa Cruz Roller Pallladium Gift Certificate
$20

Starting bid

Valued at $40

*LOWERED* Santa Cruz Whale Watching & Charter Boats Ticket item
*LOWERED* Santa Cruz Whale Watching & Charter Boats Ticket
$25

Starting bid

One Adult Whale Watching ticket valued at $68

Seymour Marine Discovery Center item
Seymour Marine Discovery Center
$25

Starting bid

4 passes valued at $48

Silver Mountain Vineyards Tour & Tasting item
Silver Mountain Vineyards Tour & Tasting
$100

Starting bid

Private tour and tasting for up to 12 guests valued at $300

Soquel Vineyards Reserve Wine Tasting item
Soquel Vineyards Reserve Wine Tasting
$45

Starting bid

Reserve wine tasting for 6 people valued at $90

Art Factory Friends & Family Craft Club item
Art Factory Friends & Family Craft Club
$30

Starting bid

2 tickets to a Saturday Friends & Family Craft Club at Art Factory in Aptos! $60 value

*LOWERED* Outdoor Pyramid Gas Heater item
*LOWERED* Outdoor Pyramid Gas Heater
$50

Starting bid

New in box: Hampton Bay Outdoor Pyramid Gas Heater is in Stainless steel and hammered bronze finish with 42,000 BTUs for a 10 foot radius of heat. 89" tall. Valued at $350

3 bottles from Alfaro Family Vineyards item
3 bottles from Alfaro Family Vineyards
$50

Starting bid

3 bottles (1 Chardonny, 1 Pinot Noir, 1 Cluster). Retail Value $105

Family Karaoke Jockey! (Pan family donation) item
Family Karaoke Jockey! (Pan family donation)
$100

Starting bid

Valued at $200


2 hours of karaoke jockeying for your next party needs! Angela and Gerald are semi-amateur non-professional KJs who have definitely done this before. We have speakers, mics, music stands, laptop stands, and projectors to help you get your party going. We can set up for kids parties, or grown-up parties, or both; liquid courage not required as we know kids aren't shy when it comes to belting out their favorite songs. We only ask to be invited to your party.

*LOWERED* 49ers preseason tickets (DeBono family donation) item
*LOWERED* 49ers preseason tickets (DeBono family donation)
$80

Starting bid

Two 49ers preseason tickets - seats to be shared for a mutually agreed-upon game.


Retail value: $460

*LOWERED* 2 Bottles of Syrah (Pan family donation) item
*LOWERED* 2 Bottles of Syrah (Pan family donation)
$25

Starting bid

2022 Syrah from Wiser Family Vineyard. The Wiser Family Vineyard, in Sonoma, is a family winery operated by farmer and winemaker Leslie Wiser, of Sebastopol's Radical Family Farms. The 2022 Syrah is fruity and peppery, with light tannins and a hint of strawberry. Age for ~2+ years for it to become fully robust, or drink now on a warm summer day with a summer strawberry salad, burrata, or a big ribeye.


Retail Value: $100

Book: Tripping on Utopia (Pakzad and Breen family donation) item
Book: Tripping on Utopia (Pakzad and Breen family donation)
$10

Starting bid

Tripping on Utopia: Margaret Mead, the Cold War, and the Troubled Birth of Psychedelic Science is a critically acclaimed work of narrative nonfiction by historian and CCP dad Benjamin Breen. A Los Angeles Times bestseller, winner of the 2025 PROSE Award for Best Book in the History of Science, Medicine, and Technology, and featured on NPR's Fresh Air, the book uncovers the surprising, little-known origins of psychedelic science -- tracing how visionary researchers, Cold War spies, and cultural icons like Margaret Mead joined forces in the mid-20th century in a quest to expand human consciousness and reshape society. Praised by The New Yorker, The New York Times, and Michael Pollan, it's a page-turning blend of biography, espionage, and intellectual history. https://benjaminpbreen.com/books/tripping/


Retail Value: $18

Gift Card from Sandcastle Toys #1 item
Gift Card from Sandcastle Toys #1
$25

Starting bid

Valued at $50

Gift Card from Sandcastle Toys #2 item
Gift Card from Sandcastle Toys #2
$25

Starting bid

Valued at $50

*LOWERED* Calvin Klein sunglasses item
*LOWERED* Calvin Klein sunglasses
$80

Starting bid

Valued at $289. Donated by Santa Cruz Optometric Center

4 Tickets to Santa Cruz Warriors + Swag item
4 Tickets to Santa Cruz Warriors + Swag
$100

Starting bid

Valued at $200. Four tickets to the SC Warriors, plus a bag of swag (Jimmy Butler bobblehead, bag, pencil case, mini basketball)

San Jose Earthquakes Tickets item
San Jose Earthquakes Tickets
$75

Starting bid

4 tickets to a home match. Valued at $200.

5 lb bag of Verve Coffee Beans item
5 lb bag of Verve Coffee Beans
$50

Starting bid

$125 value

$40 Lupulo Gift Card item
$40 Lupulo Gift Card
$20

Starting bid

Valued at $40

*LOWERED* Seabright Crossfit One Month Membership item
*LOWERED* Seabright Crossfit One Month Membership
$50

Starting bid

Valued at $199 - unlimited classes for one month!


At CrossFit Seabright, we’re building more than just a gym, we’re creating a community driven by hard work, accountability, and real results. Located in the heart of Santa Cruz, our facility offers a powerful combination of CrossFit and HYROX training, giving athletes the best of strength, conditioning, and race-specific performance.

Whether you’re new to fitness or an experienced competitor, our coaching team delivers structured, high-quality programming designed to help you move better, get stronger, and build an engine that lasts. From barbell lifts and gymnastics to sled pushes, running, and functional endurance, every session is purposeful and scalable to your level.

At CrossFit Seabright, you’ll find a supportive environment, professional coaching, and a community that shows up for each other - day in and day out.

*LOWERED* Hindquarter Gift Card item
*LOWERED* Hindquarter Gift Card
$20

Starting bid

Valued at $50

San Jose Giants tickets item
San Jose Giants tickets
$60

Starting bid

San Jose flex pack certificate includes: eight undated bowl reserved tickets to the 2026 regular season home games.


Valued at $144

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!