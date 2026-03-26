Coastal Community Preschool: Family Day 2026 Silent Auction

Valued at $200





2 hours of karaoke jockeying for your next party needs! Angela and Gerald are semi-amateur non-professional KJs who have definitely done this before. We have speakers, mics, music stands, laptop stands, and projectors to help you get your party going. We can set up for kids parties, or grown-up parties, or both; liquid courage not required as we know kids aren't shy when it comes to belting out their favorite songs. We only ask to be invited to your party.