Coastal Community Preschool: Family Day 2026 Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Handmade art from our kids in Classroom 3! A large mirror with buttons decorating the frame. Value: Priceless
Starting bid
Handmade art from our kids in Classroom 2! Framed heart board. Value: Priceless
Starting bid
Handmade art from our kids in Classroom 1! Hand painted vase (photo to be updated). Value: Priceless
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Valued at $270
Starting bid
Value: Priceless
Starting bid
Value: Priceless
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Valued at $50
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Includes 4 passes with a $72 value.
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Includes 4 tickets with an $80 value
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Valued at $25
Starting bid
Valued at $25
Starting bid
Downtown Dollars are accepted at many of your favorite businesses throughout Downtown Santa Cruz, and are as good as cash for shopping, dining, services and more!
Starting bid
Includes 2 tickets included valued at $80.
At the Wine Walk on May 17, 2026, selected local winemakers - all from Northern California, and many from the Santa Cruz Mountains - set up tasting stations in some of Downtown's finest retailers. With your ticket, you receive a wristband and wine glass, which you bring from business to business to sample the offerings.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Valued at $75
Starting bid
Valued at $75
Starting bid
4 Classes of Little Movers Creative Movement at Motion Pacific for kids aged 3-5 for use in August-September 2026
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Retail value TBD
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Valued at $80
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Valued at $50
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Valued at $50
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Valued at $100
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Valued at $70
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Valued at $30
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Valued at $25
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Includes 4 tickets valued at $124
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Valued at $159.90
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One Year Family Membership valued at $65
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Valued at $40
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One Adult Whale Watching ticket valued at $68
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4 passes valued at $48
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Private tour and tasting for up to 12 guests valued at $300
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Reserve wine tasting for 6 people valued at $90
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2 tickets to a Saturday Friends & Family Craft Club at Art Factory in Aptos! $60 value
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New in box: Hampton Bay Outdoor Pyramid Gas Heater is in Stainless steel and hammered bronze finish with 42,000 BTUs for a 10 foot radius of heat. 89" tall. Valued at $350
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3 bottles (1 Chardonny, 1 Pinot Noir, 1 Cluster). Retail Value $105
Starting bid
Valued at $200
2 hours of karaoke jockeying for your next party needs! Angela and Gerald are semi-amateur non-professional KJs who have definitely done this before. We have speakers, mics, music stands, laptop stands, and projectors to help you get your party going. We can set up for kids parties, or grown-up parties, or both; liquid courage not required as we know kids aren't shy when it comes to belting out their favorite songs. We only ask to be invited to your party.
Starting bid
Two 49ers preseason tickets - seats to be shared for a mutually agreed-upon game.
Retail value: $460
Starting bid
2022 Syrah from Wiser Family Vineyard. The Wiser Family Vineyard, in Sonoma, is a family winery operated by farmer and winemaker Leslie Wiser, of Sebastopol's Radical Family Farms. The 2022 Syrah is fruity and peppery, with light tannins and a hint of strawberry. Age for ~2+ years for it to become fully robust, or drink now on a warm summer day with a summer strawberry salad, burrata, or a big ribeye.
Retail Value: $100
Starting bid
Tripping on Utopia: Margaret Mead, the Cold War, and the Troubled Birth of Psychedelic Science is a critically acclaimed work of narrative nonfiction by historian and CCP dad Benjamin Breen. A Los Angeles Times bestseller, winner of the 2025 PROSE Award for Best Book in the History of Science, Medicine, and Technology, and featured on NPR's Fresh Air, the book uncovers the surprising, little-known origins of psychedelic science -- tracing how visionary researchers, Cold War spies, and cultural icons like Margaret Mead joined forces in the mid-20th century in a quest to expand human consciousness and reshape society. Praised by The New Yorker, The New York Times, and Michael Pollan, it's a page-turning blend of biography, espionage, and intellectual history. https://benjaminpbreen.com/books/tripping/
Retail Value: $18
Starting bid
Valued at $50
Starting bid
Valued at $50
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Valued at $289. Donated by Santa Cruz Optometric Center
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Valued at $200. Four tickets to the SC Warriors, plus a bag of swag (Jimmy Butler bobblehead, bag, pencil case, mini basketball)
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4 tickets to a home match. Valued at $200.
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$125 value
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Valued at $40
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Valued at $199 - unlimited classes for one month!
At CrossFit Seabright, we’re building more than just a gym, we’re creating a community driven by hard work, accountability, and real results. Located in the heart of Santa Cruz, our facility offers a powerful combination of CrossFit and HYROX training, giving athletes the best of strength, conditioning, and race-specific performance.
Whether you’re new to fitness or an experienced competitor, our coaching team delivers structured, high-quality programming designed to help you move better, get stronger, and build an engine that lasts. From barbell lifts and gymnastics to sled pushes, running, and functional endurance, every session is purposeful and scalable to your level.
At CrossFit Seabright, you’ll find a supportive environment, professional coaching, and a community that shows up for each other - day in and day out.
Starting bid
Valued at $50
Starting bid
San Jose flex pack certificate includes: eight undated bowl reserved tickets to the 2026 regular season home games.
Valued at $144
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