Coastal Glow: A Beeswax Candle Painting Workshop - P.M. Class

1387 S Spruce St

Cannon Beach, OR 97110, USA

$50
Each participant receives: A pair of natural beeswax taper candles All tools and materials for painting Instruction from Kalla Jae of Scout’s Annex A beautiful wrap to transport your finished candles Refreshments provided by: 🍞 Cannon Beach Bakery 🍫 Cannon Beach Chocolate Café 🧁 Sea Star Cupcakes 🖌️ No experience needed—just bring your creative spirit!
