Coastal Jam & Kanikapila

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About this event
FREE Community Event for the ‘Ohana. Let us know if you’re coming.
For your kindness we would like to gift you with a unique handmade Pāhoa (dagger). Made from red or yellow cedar by our MO’O Youth Members.
For your generosity to further MO’O mission, we have reserved a hand-made one of a kind etched/carved Pāhoa (dagger) made of red or yellow cedar & koa hair pick.
Our hearts align and your gift is seed into MO’O’s future and for that we have a special gift for you. 3 hand-made unique items craved and crafted by our skilled members. (Wood made from Milo, Koa, yellow or red cedar from Hawai’i & Alaska).
Before you proceed, confirm you have filled out, signed and emailed the application for this pass.
Before you proceed, confirm you have filled out, signed and emailed the application for this pass. (Donation TBD after event)
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!