Manaia Organization Ohana

Hosted by

Manaia Organization Ohana

About this event

Coastal Jam & Kanikapila

214 121st St S

Parkland, WA 98444, USA

ALOHA
Free

FREE Community Event for the ‘Ohana. Let us know if you’re coming.

MAHALO
$75

For your kindness we would like to gift you with a unique handmade Pāhoa (dagger). Made from red or yellow cedar by our MO’O Youth Members.

MAKANA
$300

For your generosity to further MO’O mission, we have reserved a hand-made one of a kind etched/carved Pāhoa (dagger) made of red or yellow cedar & koa hair pick.

‘OHANA
$500

Our hearts align and your gift is seed into MO’O’s future and for that we have a special gift for you. 3 hand-made unique items craved and crafted by our skilled members. (Wood made from Milo, Koa, yellow or red cedar from Hawai’i & Alaska).

Premium Vendor Pass
$300

Before you proceed, confirm you have filled out, signed and emailed the application for this pass.

Percentage Vendor Pass
Free

Before you proceed, confirm you have filled out, signed and emailed the application for this pass. (Donation TBD after event)

Add a donation for Manaia Organization Ohana

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!